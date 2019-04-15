App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2019 04:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Game of Thrones Season 8: You wouldn’t believe how much it takes to produce one episode

None of the past seasons was as expensive as the final season.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Maisie Williams arrives for the premiere of the final season of
Maisie Williams arrives for the premiere of the final season of "Game of Thrones" at Radio City Music Hall in New York, U.S., April 3, 2019. Image: REUTERS
The eighth and final season of HBO’s hit drama Game of Thrones started airing on Monday, with multiple Indian fans waking up early to watch the first episode.


The show's popularity has picked up enormously in the past few years, partly owing its fame to the gripping storyline and partly to the stellar visual effects and cinematography. However, it comes for a price. CNBC reported that huge amounts had been spent to depict the show’s dragons and multiple battle scenes.


None of the past seasons was as expensive as the final season. An estimated $15 million was spent to produce each episode. The high cost may have been unavoidable because this season will feature some of the longest episodes in the entire series. While the first two episodes will run for an hour each, HBO earlier revealed that the final four would run for as long as 80 minutes per episode.


Notably, HBO has not yet confirmed the budget figure derived from sources.


Nonetheless, if not such a whopping amount, the previous two seasons have been mighty expensive as well. Starting with the sixth season, the cost of producing each ‘Game of Thrones’ escalated to around $10 million, according to past media reports. This amounted to a budget increase of around $4 million per episode, compared to the $6 million spent on the episodes made prior to this.


Up until the sixth season, the most expensive GoT episode was the second season’s penultimate episode “Blackwater”, which featured major battle scenes and larger-than-life props. There was also a full-sized replica of a battleship belonging to the 14th century. HBO spent $8 million on it. In fact, show runners Dan Weiss and David Benioff had to coax the top brass of HBO to shell out the remaining $2 million.


“I think we asked for $2.5 million. We got $2 million-something… That’s a lot of money in TV,” Weiss said.


However, the top bosses at HBO realised they would have to spike the budget to get the episode right.


“We’d known for about a year that the ninth episode was going to be ‘Blackwater,’ and a disproportionate amount of our resources were saved for this episode in terms of time and schedule,” Benioff said.

First Published on Apr 15, 2019 04:06 pm

tags #Game of Thrones #HBO

