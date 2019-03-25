Game of Thrones fans go gaga over Tyrion Lannister lookalike from Pakistan

After Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma found her doppelganger in American singer Julian Michaels, Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage, who plays Lord Tyrion Lannister in the famous series, has found one in a Pakistani waiter.

Rozi Khan, 25, who works as a waiter in Pakistan’s Mansehra, had never heard of the famous fictional HBO show until recently. These days, he gets intercepted by tourists frequently for a photograph, given his uncanny resemblance to Dinklage.

Ever since he was spotted, his pictures were shared multiple times on social media along with that of Dinklage. "Sooo Tyrion Lannister’s been hiding out in Pakistan," read one of the viral tweets.

Khan works at a tiny restaurant in Rawalpindi and says he would love to meet Dinklage someday. As per an AFP report, the otherwise discreet youth often dubs the actor to be a friend or a brother for fun.

Basking in his new-found fame, Khan told AFP in an interview: "I don't mind. A lot of my pictures have been taken, that's why I have become very famous everywhere."

He added: "Wherever I go, someone says to me: 'Sir, who is this man with you on Facebook', I say that he is my friend. 'He looks like you'. I tell them he is my brother. It's not a bad thing."

However, it’s not only the facial features that are common between the actor and the waiter. Khan and Dinklage are of the same height – 4 ft 5 in, and Khan says he loves the actor specifically because they are of the same height.



Sooo Tyrion Lannister’s been hiding out in Pakistan... pic.twitter.com/wjKyBTJmy4

— Anum R. Chagani (@Anumero_1) February 12, 2019



@GoT_Tyrion Sir, when did u came in pakistan href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Doppelganger?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Doppelganger pic.twitter.com/1NTeoXLAXI

— Muhammad Ahmed Alvi (@AhmedAlvi3) February 13, 2019



found Tyrion Lannister in Peshawar, Pakistan pic.twitter.com/dr5Y7QDisn

— Farrukh (@AbyyLay) February 12, 2019



The 25-year-old Pakistani waiter Rozi Khan with a striking resemblance of famous actor Peter Dinklage – who has played the witty and wily nobleman since the hit series’ first season in 2010.

Amazingly, both also have the same height 4 ft 5in href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GOT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GOT #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/ehhxwLx2eg — Fahad Ali (@fahadmehtabali) March 22, 2019

