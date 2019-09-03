Galaxy Note 10 to Realme 5: Best smartphones announced in August

Xiaomi Mi A3 | The Mi A3 is the other Android One handset on this list. It features a decent mid-range Snapdragon 665 SoC, which will get the job done in gaming and multitasking. Coming in at Rs 12,999, the Mi A3 is a great bargain. And, although phones like the Redmi Note 8 Pro, Realme 5 Pro and Vivo Z1 Pro offer far better value, they come loaded with bloatware. The Mi A3, on the other hand, provides a stock Android experience. Additionally, Xiaomi has also opted for a triple rear camera setup on the Mi A3 with a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX586 sensor.