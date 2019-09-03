Galaxy Note 10 to Realme 5: Best smartphones announced in August

Here is a look at some of the best smartphones that were announced in August 2019 Carlsen Martin 1/11 Samsung Galaxy Note 10 | The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Pro were undoubtedly the best smartphones launched in August. The Galaxy Note 10 duo offers a premium smartphone experience at a premium price. Both the Note 10 and the Note 10 Pro offer the best overall camera experience of any smartphone, doing exceptionally well in photos and videos. The Note 10 Pro also gets points for packing an A+ display as per DisplayMate’s standards. The Note 10 series also features a premium design. 2/11 Realme 5 series | The Realme 5 series brought the quad-camera experience to never-seen-before price points. The Realme 5 was the first device to feature a quad-camera setup in under 10K while the Pro variant does it in under 15K. The value for money proposition the two phones offer is difficult to beat. The Realme 5 Pro gets a Snapdragon 712 chipset while the standard variant gets an SD665 SoC. Both system-on-chips are capable of delivering excellent performance their respective prices. 3/11 Vivo S1 | The Vivo S1 is one of the best-looking phones we’ve ever seen the sub-20K category. However, apart from its good looks, the S1 does not have a lot going for it. However, the biggest competition to the Vivo S1 was not Oppo, Redmi, Realme or Honor, but Vivo itself. The S1 falls short in both the camera and performance departments when going head-to-head with the Vivo Z1 Pro. 4/11 Oppo Reno 2 series | The Oppo Reno 2 series was recently launched in August. The new handsets to join the Oppo Reno series included the Reno 2, Reno 2Z and Reno 2F. However, only the Reno 2 features the infamous shark fin pop-up front camera. While none of the three phones offers a flagship chipset, the Reno 2 comes the closest with the Snapdragon 730G SoC. The Reno 2 also comes with 5x hybrid zoom support and 20x digital zoom. The biggest obstacle in the Oppo Reno 2 series is its price. From a price-to-performance perspective, the Reno 2 smartphones do not live up to expectations. 5/11 Galaxy A10s | The Samsung Galaxy A series was a significant hit in Indian smartphone markets. The South Korean smartphone maker launched another variant of its budget A10 to compete with Chinese players like Xiaomi and Redmi. The Galaxy A10s improves on the Galaxy A10 with improvements in camera and battery, while chipset of the A10s has not been confirmed yet. 6/11 Redmi Note 8 series | The Redmi Note 8 series was announced with only a couple of days to spare. Like Realme 5 series, the Redmi Note 8 also brings the quad-camera experience at affordable prices. However, unlike the Realme 5 Pro, the Redmi Note 8 Pro gets a 64-megapixel primary sensor. Xiaomi has also opted for a MediaTek Helios G90T mobile platform on the Note 8 Pro. The Note 8 Pro is expected to be a game-changer in the sub-20K market once it launches in September. However, the phones won't debut in Indian markets until November. 7/11 Nubia Z20 | The Nubia Z20 is unlike any smartphone you have seen before. The Nubia Z20 gets a notch-less display without a pop-up or flipping camera. Nubia has opted for a second screen on the back of the phone. Yes, the Nubia Z20 features two screens a 6.4-inch panel in the front and 5.10-inch display on the back. With the Z20, you get all the benefits of the rear-camera for selfies without any moving parts. 8/11 Motorola One Action | The Motorola One Action is the first one of the two Android One smartphones on our list. The One Action features a triple camera setup and a fingerprint scanner on the back. The One Action prides itself on being a smartphone with suitable software (Stock Android) and a decent camera setup. The punch-hole notch on the FHD+ screen is a welcoming aesthetic. The Moto One Action is a decent phone but gets overshadowed by the second Android One smartphone on the list. 9/11 Xiaomi Mi A3 | The Mi A3 is the other Android One handset on this list. It features a decent mid-range Snapdragon 665 SoC, which will get the job done in gaming and multitasking. Coming in at Rs 12,999, the Mi A3 is a great bargain. And, although phones like the Redmi Note 8 Pro, Realme 5 Pro and Vivo Z1 Pro offer far better value, they come loaded with bloatware. The Mi A3, on the other hand, provides a stock Android experience. Additionally, Xiaomi has also opted for a triple rear camera setup on the Mi A3 with a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX586 sensor. 10/11 Huawei Nova 5T | Huawei added a new smartphone to its Nova 5 line-up in the form of the Nova 5T. The Nova 5T packs a flagship Kirin 980 SoC at a reasonable price. The Nova 5T also gets a design overhaul from the Nova 5 series. However, the jury is still out on whether or not Huawei will launch the Nova 5T in Indian markets. 11/11 Vivo iQOO 5G | The Vivo iQOO Pro debuted as the company's first 5G mobile phone. The iQOO Pro 5G Edition is powered by a Snapdragon 855+ SoC with the Snapdragon X50 5G modem. The iQOO Pro 5G is designed to perform. Vivo also offers a 4G variant of the device. First Published on Sep 3, 2019 03:13 pm