Galaxy M30s spotted on Geekbench with Exynos 9610, Galaxy A10s passes USS FCC

Samsung is reportedly working on new Galaxy M-series and Galaxy-A series smartphones. The company is rumoured to launch a new variant of the Galaxy M30 called Galaxy M30s. The 's' variant has been spotted on Geekbench which has revealed a few specifications of the device. The South Korean giant is also planning to launch a new variant of Galaxy A10 called Galaxy A10s.

Geekbench listings show a Galaxy M-series smartphone with the model number SM-M307F. The smartphone was previously reported to be in works, but no information was available back then.

The listings reveal that Galaxy M30s would run on an octa-core Exynos 9610 SoC under the hood. It is an upgrade over the currently available Galaxy M30 that runs on Exynos 9604 chipset. Moreover, Exynos 9610 has a higher clock speed of up to 2.3GHz. The new variant has scored 1680 and 5211 in the single-core and multi-core Geekbench tests.

Other specifications include a 4GB RAM and Android 9 out of the box. The Galaxy M30 (review) was released with 6GB and Android 8.1 based Experience UI 9.5 out of the box but soon received an Android 9.0 update.

Samsung is also said to be working on a new variant of the Galaxy A10 called Galaxy A10s. The Galaxy A10 already has a different variant called Galaxy A10e available in the USA. Recently, the Galaxy A10s was spotted on the US FCC website. The website passed a Galaxy A10 device with the model number SM-A107F, which is believed to be the Galaxy A10s.

Other specifications revealed a 3,900 mAh battery and a schematic drawing that shows the dual camera setup and a fingerprint scanner at the rear of the Galaxy A10s. This is a notable upgrade over the Galaxy A10 which comes with a smaller 3,400 mAh battery and a single rear camera.