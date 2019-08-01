Galaxy M20s could pack the biggest battery among smartphones under Rs 15,000

Samsung is reportedly working on a new 's' variant of the Galaxy M20. The Galaxy M20s would have upgraded specs and would be an incremental upgrade over the Galaxy M20.

According to the website GalaxyClub, Samsung would soon launch the Galaxy M20s. The company is working on a device with a model number SM-M207. This new variant would have a significantly larger battery than the already available Galaxy M20.

The report states that Samsung would pack a ‘rated' 5,830 mAh battery on the Galaxy M20s.

This means that the total ‘typical’ capacity that the device would pack would be 6,000 mAh.

If it does so, the Galaxy M20 would have the largest battery in the sub-Rs 10,000-20,000 category. The said battery pack carries a code EB-BM207ABY.

The report does not mention any other specifications or details of the Galaxy M20s. Samsung, too, has not confirmed the launch of the Galaxy M20 variant.

Samsung is also rumoured to be working on a new variant of the Galaxy M30 called Galaxy M30s.

To recall, the Galaxy M20 was launched in India earlier this year in January. It features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels.

Under the hood, there is a 14nm Exynos 7904 octa-core processor clocking at 1.8 GHz. The SoC is paired with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/ 64GB internal storage. There is a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.