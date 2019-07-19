Galaxy A80 vs Galaxy S10e: Specs, Price and Features Comparison

Parameters Samsung Galaxy A80 Samsung Galaxy S10e Display 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED New Infinity display with a 1080 * 2400 resolution. 6.4-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O display with a 1080 * 2280 resolution with HDR10+ certification Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC Samsung Exynos 9820 SoC (in India) RAM 8GB 6GB Storage 128GB 128GB Camera Pop-up rotating triple camera for Rear and Front: 48MP f/2.0 + 8MP 123-degree ultra-wide sensor + TOF Camera Rear: 12MP f/1.5 - f/2.4 dual aperture primary camera + 16MP f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor. Front: 10MP, f/1.9 Battery 3,700 mAh with 25W fast-charging via USB Type-C 3,100 mAh with 15W fast-charging, 15W wireless charging and reverse charging via USB Type-C Biometrics In-display fingerprint scanner Face unlock, side-mounted fingerprint scanner Operating system Android Pie-based One UI Android Pie-based One UI Price Rs 47,999 for 8GB + 128GB variant Rs 50,900 for 6GB + 128GB variant

Samsung has launched the Galaxy A80 in India. While it competes with the likes of OnePlus 7 Pro and Oppo Reno 10x Zoom, the pricing is similar to Samsung's own Galaxy S10e. The lite Galaxy S-series flagship was launched earlier this year and currently retails for Rs 50,900. Let's compare the Galaxy S10e to the Galaxy A80 to find out which one is a better deal on paper.

The Galaxy S10e, for Rs 3,000 more, offers a QHD+ display, a faster processor and a dual-aperture primary camera.

The Galaxy A80, on the other hand, offers an all-screen experience with more RAM and an additional ToF lens. The rear camera can also be used as a front camera for clicking detailed, sharp selfies.