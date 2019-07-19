App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2019 05:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Galaxy A80 vs Galaxy S10e: Specs, Price and Features Comparison

While it competes with the likes of OnePlus 7 Pro and Oppo Reno 10x Zoom, the pricing is similar to Samsung's own Galaxy S10e.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Samsung has launched the Galaxy A80 in India. While it competes with the likes of OnePlus 7 Pro and Oppo Reno 10x Zoom, the pricing is similar to Samsung's own Galaxy S10e. The lite Galaxy S-series flagship was launched earlier this year and currently retails for Rs 50,900. Let's compare the Galaxy S10e to the Galaxy A80 to find out which one is a better deal on paper.
ParametersSamsung Galaxy A80Samsung Galaxy S10e
Display6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED New Infinity display with a 1080 * 2400 resolution.6.4-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O display with a 1080 * 2280 resolution with HDR10+ certification
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoCSamsung Exynos 9820 SoC (in India)
RAM8GB6GB
Storage128GB128GB
CameraPop-up rotating triple camera for Rear and Front: 48MP f/2.0 + 8MP 123-degree ultra-wide sensor + TOF Camera

Rear: 12MP f/1.5 - f/2.4 dual aperture primary camera + 16MP f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor.

Front: 10MP, f/1.9
Battery3,700 mAh with 25W fast-charging via USB Type-C3,100 mAh with 15W fast-charging, 15W wireless charging and reverse charging via USB Type-C
BiometricsIn-display fingerprint scannerFace unlock, side-mounted fingerprint scanner
Operating systemAndroid Pie-based One UIAndroid Pie-based One UI
PriceRs 47,999 for 8GB + 128GB  variantRs 50,900 for 6GB + 128GB  variant

The Galaxy S10e, for Rs 3,000 more, offers a QHD+ display, a faster processor and a dual-aperture primary camera.

The Galaxy A80, on the other hand, offers an all-screen experience with more RAM and an additional ToF lens. The rear camera can also be used as a front camera for clicking detailed, sharp selfies.

Close
Click here to check the spec comparison of Galaxy A80 vs OnePlus 7 Pro vs Oppo Reno 10x Zoom.
First Published on Jul 19, 2019 05:54 pm

tags #Samsung #smartphones #Technology

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.