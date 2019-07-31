Galaxy A30s would get a significant camera upgrade and an Infinity-V display

Earlier this year, Samsung introduced a new line of smartphones under the Galaxy M and Galaxy A-series. The South Korean giant is rumoured to be working on new ’S’ variants of the Galaxy A30. The Galaxy A30s would be an improved version of the Galaxy A30, which went on sale earlier this year in March.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, the camera unit on the Galaxy A30s would get a significant upgrade over the Galaxy A30. The new variant would get triple cameras instead of a dual-camera setup found on the Galaxy A30. The other upgrade would be an Infinity-V display on the Galaxy A30s, instead of an Infinity-U display found on Galaxy A30.

Other specifications and features of the Galaxy A30s mentioned in the report include an Octa-core processor clocked at 1.59GHz, paired with 3GB RAM. Currently, it is unknown which SoC would power the Galaxy A30s. The Galaxy A30s would boot on Android 9.0 based One UI out of the box.

Sources informed the website that Samsung has commenced the production of the Galaxy A30s in India, hinting an imminent launch. Samsung has not teased or confirmed the launch of the Galaxy A30s.

To recall the specs, the Galaxy A30 features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display. It gets powered by an octa-core Exynos 7904 SoC, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.