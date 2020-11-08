'Gajni Biden' won't last more than a year, says Kangana Ranaut

Though praises poured in from all over the country for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for winning the US election, there is someone who thinks differently. Actress Kangana Ranaut on November 8 called the 77-year-old US President-elect "Gajni Biden", and said he won't last more than a year at helm.

However, she was kinder to the Vice President-elect and said she would clearly run the show.

"When one woman rises, she makes the way for every woman. Cheers to this historic day," she said in praise for Kamala Harris.



Not sure about Gajni Biden who’s data crashes every 5 minutes, all the medicines they have injected in to him he won’t last more than a year, clearly Kamal Harris will run the show.

When one woman rises, she makes the way for every woman.

Cheers to this historic day https://t.co/hpcy0YksRz

— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 8, 2020

Joseph Robinette Biden Jr was elected the 46th president of the US on November 7, promising to restore political normalcy and a spirit of national unity to confront raging health and economic crises, and making Donald J Trump a one-term president after four years of tumult in the White House.

Biden also tweeted about his victory, saying he was honoured by his win, would be a "President to all Americans", and assuring them he would keep the faith they placed in him.



America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country. The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me. pic.twitter.com/moA9qhmjn8 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 7, 2020

Biden and Kamala will be sworn in to their new offices on January 20, 2021, taking over from incumbent Republicans Donald Trump and Mike Pence.