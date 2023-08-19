Fight breaks out inside theatre during 'Gadar 2' screening. Viral video

The Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel starrer "Gadar 2" has seen packed houses in movie theatres across the country, ever since the movie was released on August 11. But a recent incident caught on camera might force film goers to rethink their plans of watching the movie from a theatre nearby.
In a movie theatre in Uttar Pradesh, two men were caught in a brawl during the screening of the movie, even as those around them tried to stop the fight. The reason behind the brawl between the men was not known.
This is only one of many recent incidents that have taken place during the screening of "Gadar 2". In another incident, a group of men had beaten up a person who had allegedly said "Pakistan Zindabad" while watching the movie.
On Monday, "Gadar 2" entered the Rs 100 crore club and a week after its release, the movie has collected over Rs 300 crore at the box office.
"Gadar 2" released along with the Akshay Kumar-starrer "OMG2" on August 11.
