MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Masters Of Change
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Indira, author Gabriel García Márquez's secret Mexican daughter: report

Colombian newspaper El Universal said that in the early 1990s, Gabriel Garcia Marquez had a daughter with Susana Cato, a writer and journalist.

Associated Press
January 18, 2022 / 12:47 PM IST
Gabriel Garcia Marquez died in Mexico City in 2014.

Gabriel Garcia Marquez died in Mexico City in 2014.

For decades, renowned Colombian author Gabriel Garcia Marquez kept the public from knowing about an intimate aspect of his life: He had a daughter with a Mexican writer, with whom he had an extramarital affair in the early 1990s.

The closely guarded secret was published by Colombian newspaper El Universal on Sunday and confirmed to the Associated Press by two relatives of the Nobel Prize-winning author, who is famous for novels like "One Hundred Years of Solitude" and "Love in the Time of Cholera".

Gabriel Garcia Marquez died in Mexico City in 2014, where thousands of his readers lined up to see his casket in a concert hall. He was married for more than five decades to Mercedes Barcha and the couple had two children named Rodrigo and Gonzalo. They lived in Mexico City for much of their lives.

El Universal said that in the early 1990s, Marquez had a daughter with Susana Cato, a writer and journalist who worked with Marquez on two movie scripts and who also interviewed him for a 1996 magazine story. Cato and Marquez named their daughter Indira: She is now in her early 30s and uses her mothers surname.

Shani Garcia Marquez, one of the writers nieces, told the AP that she had known for years about her cousin Indira, but had not mentioned her to the media because her parents always asked her to be discrete about her uncle's personal life.

Close

Related stories

Gabriel Eligio Torres Garcia, who is also a nephew of the Colombian writer, said he has been in touch with Indira Cato through social media, though he has never met her in person.

My cousins Rodrigo and Gonzalo told me about her casually during a reunion, he said.

Other members of Garcia Marquezes family, cited by El Universal, said they had not spoken about the writer's daughter previously out of respect for Mercedes Barcha who died in August 2020. Torres Garcia said that Indira Catos's mother, Susana, had also been discrete about her daughter's lineage, to keep her away from the media spotlight.

Indira Cato is now a documentary producer in Mexico City. She won several awards for a 2014 documentary on migrants passing through Mexico.

She leads a very artistic lifestyle, like many people in this family, said Shani Garcia. "It makes us very happy that she has shined on her own."
Associated Press
Tags: #Gabriel Garcia Marquez #Mexico
first published: Jan 18, 2022 12:32 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.