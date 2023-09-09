Man skydives with flag to celebrate G20 summit, Kiren Rijiju reacts. Watch

While the video was shared by Kiren Rijiju on Friday, it was shot first in March when Wing Commander Gajanand Yadava skydived from an altitude of 10,000 feet. (Image credit: Twitter/KirenRijiju)

Leading dignitaries from across the globe have assembled in New Delhi for the two-day G20 summit at the Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan.

Ahead of the G20 summit, Minister for Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju shared a video of a man skydiving by holding the flag of the G20 summit. He also reacted to the video, saying he liked it very much.



*#G20 Celebration* Wg Cdr Gajanand Yadava posted at Air Force Station Madh Island celebrated G20 summit in the blue sky. He skydived from 10000 feet with G20 handheld flag at Air Force Station Phalodi pic.twitter.com/wuToSLgBay — C PRO South Western Air Command (@SWAC_IAF) March 7, 2023

While the video was shared by Rijiju on Friday, it was shot first in March when Wing Commander Gajanand Yadava skydived from an altitude of 10,000 feet with the flag with the theme- "'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" (One Earth, One Family, One Future).The G20 comprises 19 countries – Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States – along with the European Union.

India took over the G20 presidency from December 1, 2022, and will keep it till November 30, 2023.

The G20 was established in an attempt to solve critical global crises, specifically following the 1994 Mexican peso crisis and the 1999 Asian financial crisis.

