G20 summit: 'Cultural dance performance' to Ed Sheeran's 'Shape of You' surprises Twitter

Several cultural dance performances were organised to welcome G20 delegates as they arrived in India ahead of the summit. The performances took place at the airport to welcome world leaders as they landed in the national capital of Delhi. However, one performance in particular is raising eyebrows on social media for what many say is its “strange” choice of songs.

To welcome Argentina President Alberto Fernandez and US President Joe Biden, a dance troupe performed on a classical version of Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape of You’.

Both the heads of state arrived in Delhi on September 8 to attend the G20 summit, which will take place on September 9 and 10. While Fernandez landed on Friday afternoon, Biden did not reach India till Friday night.



#WATCH | G-20 in India: US President Joe Biden arrives in Delhi for the G-20 Summit He was received by MoS Civil Aviation Gen (Retd) VK Singh pic.twitter.com/U0qyG0aFcp

— ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2023

“Cultural dance performance at Delhi airport to welcome Argentina President Alberto Fernandez, who has arrived to attend the G20 Summit,” read a caption from the Press Trust of India for a video of the performance to welcome Fernandez.



VIDEO | Cultural dance performance at Delhi airport to welcome Argentina President Alberto Fernandez, who has arrived to attend the G20 Summit. (Source: Third Party)#G20SummitDelhi #G20Summit2023 pic.twitter.com/XjbBluV81s

— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 8, 2023



The dance performance to welcome both Biden and Fernandez featured performers dressed in black and blue-coloured costumes with silver jewellery. However, as videos of the performance found more detractors than admirers.

Many wondered why a dance routine to a famous pop song by an English singer-songwriter was billed as a “cultural performance” in India. They pointed out that Shape of You is neither an Indian, nor an Argentinian or American song, and hence the song choice made little sense to welcome the US and Argentinian delegations.



What's the point of this? It's neither Indian culture nor Argentine culture. Why couldn't the organisers hire classical dance groups from all the Indian states to showcase our cultural diversity instead of this pathetic joke?

— THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) September 8, 2023



The organisers need to be fired and banned for life.

— CA Manish Purohit (@iManishPurohit) September 8, 2023



Ed Sheeran's Shape of You is part of our culture now? If you sprinkle some "sa ni dha pa" over it like salt, it doesn't make it cultural either. https://t.co/wffLBHpdW8

— Narayani Basu (@narayani_basu) September 8, 2023

The performance of the dancers itself came under scrutiny. Several Twitter users wondered why G20 organisers did not hire trained classical dancers.



All this talk of global visibility for India and the first thing delegates hear is a Brit pop hit given a Carnatic makeover by an MIT-founded company. I suppose they could say it symbolises a coming together of worlds. If so, synchronised dancing might help drive home the point.

— Ganesh Radha-Udayakumar (@ganeshkumarRU7) September 8, 2023



this is the performance for the summit for which they have closed down delhi ?????? https://t.co/lFlYkQs2qO

— Darshana (@darshanaaaac) September 8, 2023



My wife's Bharatanatyam academy in Hyderabad can send original Bharatanatyam dancers. Don't call this cultural dance. It's blasphemous. https://t.co/COClwqumtU

— Judish Raj (@JudishRaj) September 8, 2023



A host of world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, arrived on Friday for the G20 summit. All the leaders were given a traditional welcome at the airport.

G20 leaders have begun gathering at Bharat Mandapam today for the first day of the summit. A replica of Konark Wheel from the Sun temple in Odisha's Puri served as the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's welcome handshake with G20 leaders as they arrived at the summit venue.

(With inputs from PTI)