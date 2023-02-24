Two powerful women in one pic: Nirmala Sitharaman, Gita Gopinath at G20 event

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday met her counterparts from G20 countries in Bengaluru and held talks on key issues. Gita Gopinath of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), who is also attending the G20 event, shared a photo with Sitharaman on Thursday night.

“It was really nice to catch up with Finance Minister @nsitharaman @nsitharamanoffc at the G20 FMCBG meetings in Bengaluru. Lots of good discussions,” Gita Gopinath tweeted.

Several people commented on the picture, applauding the two leaders, both of whom were wearing red saree.

“The future is full of hope,” Bhargav Mitra tweeted.

“Both generation are look confident to lead India towards growth path,” another Twitter user said.

Moneycontrol News