Two powerful women in one pic: Nirmala Sitharaman, Gita Gopinath at G20 event

Moneycontrol News
Feb 24, 2023 / 10:37 AM IST

Nirmala Sitharaman and finance ministers of other G20 countries are in Bengaluru to participate in the two-day meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors (FMCBG).

Nirmala Sitharaman and Gita Gopinath caught up on the sidelines of a G20 event in Bengaluru. (Image credit: GitaGopinath/Twitter)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday met her counterparts from G20 countries in Bengaluru and held talks on key issues. Gita Gopinath of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), who is also attending the G20 event, shared a photo with Sitharaman on Thursday night.

“It was really nice to catch up with Finance Minister @nsitharaman @nsitharamanoffc at the G20 FMCBG meetings in Bengaluru. Lots of good discussions,” Gita Gopinath tweeted.

Several people commented on the picture, applauding the two leaders, both of whom were wearing red saree.

“The future is full of hope,” Bhargav Mitra tweeted.

“Both generation are look confident to lead India towards growth path,” another Twitter user said.