Two powerful women in one pic: Nirmala Sitharaman, Gita Gopinath at G20 event

Nirmala Sitharaman and Gita Gopinath caught up on the sidelines of a G20 event in Bengaluru. (Image credit: GitaGopinath/Twitter)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday met her counterparts from G20 countries in Bengaluru and held talks on key issues. Gita Gopinath of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), who is also attending the G20 event, shared a photo with Sitharaman on Thursday night.

“It was really nice to catch up with Finance Minister @nsitharaman @nsitharamanoffc at the G20 FMCBG meetings in Bengaluru. Lots of good discussions,” Gita Gopinath tweeted.

Several people commented on the picture, applauding the two leaders, both of whom were wearing red saree.

The finance ministers of the G20 countries, which is a grouping of developed and developing nations, are in Bengaluru to participate in the two-day meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors (FMCBG).

Nirmala Sitharaman held separate bilateral meetings with several G20 ministers, including US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Finance Minister of Japan Shunichi Suzuki, and Italian Minister of Economy and Finance Giancarlo Giorgetti ahead of the G-20 FMCBG meeting.

India assumed G20 Presidency for one year, beginning December 1, 2022. The G20 comprises 19 countries: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the USA and the European Union (EU).