G20 Mumbai meet: Traffic restrictions this week. Check alternative routes, roads to avoid

Dec 12, 2022 / 01:21 PM IST

G20: Mumbai Traffic Police has put in place certain restrictions ahead of the key event which will see heavy VIP movement

Traffic curbs have been put in place in Mumbai ahead of the G20 event.

Mumbai will host the first meeting of the Development Working Group (DWG) under India’s G20 presidency between December 13 and 16. The traffic police in the city have put in place certain restrictions ahead of the key event which will see heavy VIP movement. Hotel Grand Hyatt in Mumbai’s Santa Cruz (East) is the venue for the meeting.

These are the traffic restrictions in Mumbai for the G-20 event:

No entry and no parking for vehicles, except those on emergency services, coming from Hanuman Mandir, old CST Road, Nehru Road to Vakola Pipe Line Road towards Hotel Grand Hyatt in Santa Cruz (East).

No entry for vehicles to the hotel from Patuck College road to Chhattrapati Shivaji Nagar Road.

Commuters coming from Hanuman Mandir, Nehru Road will have to proceed through military junction and will proceed to Hansbugra road or Ambedkar junction.

Commuters coming from Old CST road can proceed by taking a right turn from Hansbugra junction and proceed to Vakola junction towards Santa Cruz station, Nehru Road or Western Express Highway.