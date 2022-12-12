G20 Mumbai meet: Traffic restrictions this week. Check alternative routes, roads to avoid

Traffic curbs have been put in place in Mumbai ahead of the G20 event.

Mumbai will host the first meeting of the Development Working Group (DWG) under India’s G20 presidency between December 13 and 16. The traffic police in the city have put in place certain restrictions ahead of the key event which will see heavy VIP movement. Hotel Grand Hyatt in Mumbai’s Santa Cruz (East) is the venue for the meeting.

These are the traffic restrictions in Mumbai for the G-20 event:

No entry and no parking for vehicles, except those on emergency services, coming from Hanuman Mandir, old CST Road, Nehru Road to Vakola Pipe Line Road towards Hotel Grand Hyatt in Santa Cruz (East).

No entry for vehicles to the hotel from Patuck College road to Chhattrapati Shivaji Nagar Road.

Commuters coming from Hanuman Mandir, Nehru Road will have to proceed through military junction and will proceed to Hansbugra road or Ambedkar junction.

Commuters coming from Old CST road can proceed by taking a right turn from Hansbugra junction and proceed to Vakola junction towards Santa Cruz station, Nehru Road or Western Express Highway.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru will host the first Finance and Central Bank Deputies (FCBD) meeting under India's G20 presidency from December 13 to 15.

India assumed the G20 presidency for one year, beginning December 1. This comes soon after Prime Minister NarendraModi attended the G20 meeting of world leaders in Indonesia’s Bali in November. The G20 comprises 19 countries: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the USA and the European Union (EU).