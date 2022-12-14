G20 delegates shake a leg with traditional dancers in Mumbai | Watch

Delegates from other countries, who are in Mumbai for a key G20 meeting, on Tuesday took a few moments off from work and joined local traditional dancers. Mumbai is hosting the first meeting of the Development Working Group (DWG) under India’s G20 presidency between December 13 and 16.

Hotel Grand Hyatt in Mumbai’s Santa Cruz (East) is the venue for the meeting.

Mumbai Traffic Police has imposed several traffic restrictions in the city this week because of the G20 event.

Starting this month, India will showcase its centuries-old architectural heritage to G20 delegates by hosting excursions and gala dinners at many of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) sites, news agency PTI quoted official sources as saying.

More than 200 meetings will be held in India across 55 locations.

Bengaluru is hosting the first Finance and Central Bank Deputies (FCBD) meeting under India's G20 presidency from December 13 to 15.

India assumed G20 Presidency for one year, beginning December 1. This comes soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the G20 meeting of world leaders in Indonesia’s Bali in November.

The G20 comprises 19 countries: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the USA and the European Union (EU). (With inputs from PTI)

Moneycontrol News

