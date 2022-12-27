Funniest Zomato searches in 2022: ‘Elon Musk food’ to ‘Oreo pakoda’

Hundreds of people in India want to eat what Elon Musk eats, as evidenced by Zomato’s 2022 trends report. In its annual report, released Monday, Zomato revealed that there were 724 searches for “Elon Musk food” on the Zomato app this year.

Ironically enough, the Tesla billionaire has said that staying away from “tasty food” was one of the biggest factors in his weight loss journey.

Elon Musk dominated the news cycle in 2022 for his long-drawn and very expensive Twitter deal. His weight loss also grabbed headlines after the billionaire revealed in August that he had lost 9 kilograms from the time he was photographed lounging shirtless on a yacht in Greece during his “unhealthy peak weight” period.

A combination of fasting, Ozempic or Wegovy, and “no tasty food” helped him lose weight, Musk revealed in November this year.

While Elon Musk made a bizarre appearance on the Zomato searches of 2022, another search query that made the Zomato team laugh out loud was “Oreo pakoda.”

Oreo pakoda, dubbed a ‘monstrosity’ by a section of the internet, nevertheless received 4,988 searches on Zomato in 2022.

Another term that Zomato included in its yearly report, despite having been searched just once, was a fairly specific query on Virat Kohli. One person searched for “Ye Kohli kya khata hai (What does this Kohli eat)” on Zomato, the food delivery app revealed. Zomato’s trends report takes a look at how Indians ordered in 2022. Biryani was the most-ordered dish on the platform, followed by pizza.

