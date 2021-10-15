MARKET NEWS

Fully vaccinated foreign visitors can enter US from November 8

Under the new policy that was outlined last month, vaccinated travelers will still need to to undergo testing and contact tracing to enter the United States.

AFP
October 15, 2021 / 07:19 PM IST
Representative image (AFP)

The United States announced Friday that it will allow entry to foreign travelers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, by both land and air, starting November 8.

"This policy is guided by public health, stringent, and consistent," tweeted White House assistant press secretary Kevin Munoz in announcing the news.

Tags: #COVID-19 vaccine #United States
first published: Oct 15, 2021 07:09 pm

