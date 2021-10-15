Fully vaccinated foreign visitors can enter US from November 8

Representative image (AFP)

The United States announced Friday that it will allow entry to foreign travelers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, by both land and air, starting November 8.

"This policy is guided by public health, stringent, and consistent," tweeted White House assistant press secretary Kevin Munoz in announcing the news.

Under the new policy that was outlined last month, vaccinated travelers will still need to to undergo testing and contact tracing to enter the United States.