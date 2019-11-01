Fugitive woman orders food online, runs into police net

Delhi Police, on October 31, arrested fugitive con-woman Tuba Fatma (28), whom they had been trying to nab for the past two months.

Fatma has been on the run since the time her company duped several persons of lakhs of rupees. However, a phone call she made to an online food delivery service invited doom for her, as it landed her straight into the police net.

Police said: “A few days ago, we found she had made a call to an online food delivery service… We approached the company, which gave us the address of her rented accommodation.”

According to a report by The Indian Express, Fatma’s company Clique Meraki Pvt Ltd, which operated from South Delhi’s Chhatarpur, has conned many people by selling them fake tour packages.

A complaint against Fatma, who is originally from West Bengal, was filed at Vasant Kunj (North) police station by one of her victims, Keshav Dhingra. The BTech graduate from Bengaluru had reportedly robbed the plaintiff off Rs 6.5 lakh by promising him a Euro tour package for two families.

According to a senior police officer privy to the case, “Her father, who was in real estate, suffered huge losses. She was looking for a job but didn’t get one. This pushed her to cheat people by opening a tour company with her friend and her younger brother, who are all absconding too.”

Talking about the modus operandi of the fraudsters, another police officer said they would get advertisements for their tour packages printed on newspapers and circulated on several social media platforms to attract unassuming holiday goers.

“They would offer cheap and attractive domestic and international packages. After striking a deal with their victims, they got them to transfer the money after which they sent fake air tickets, without PNR number, via e-mail. The scam came to light when clients reached the airport, only to discover the tickets were fake. The trio, who were running the company for the last three years and mainly targeted senior citizens, duped several people,” the cop added.