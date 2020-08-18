172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|fugitive-godman-nithyananda-sets-up-reserve-bank-of-kailaasa-to-launch-currency-on-ganesh-chaturthi-5724871.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 18, 2020 09:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Fugitive godman Nithyananda sets up 'Reserve Bank of Kailaasa', to launch currency on Ganesh Chaturthi

The fugitive godman also announced that he has an economic policy ready for his island nation Kailaasa.

Moneycontrol News

Fugitive and self-styled godman Nithyananda has reportedly set up the 'Reserve Bank of Kailaasa' in the island country he claims to have founded.

In a latest video that has been doing the rounds on social media, the godman who reportedly fled the country after a rape case was registered against him, announces that he has set up a central bank and has an economic policy ready for his island nation. In the same video he also says he will roll out a new currency by Ganesh Chaturthi (on August 22) this year.

Close

Nithyananda can be heard saying, "With the grace of Ganpati, we are going to be revealing all the absolute, complete details of the Reserve Bank of Kailaasa and the currencies, it's all ready." He added, "The whole economic policies, 300-page document, is ready with absolute designing, currency everything...legally."

The new nation Kailaasa has a website, which describes it as "the greatest Hindu nation" on Earth, a "nation without borders created by dispossessed Hindus who lost the right to practice Hinduism authentically in their own countries".

Nithyananda has been absconding after he was reportedly chargesheeted in a rape case in Bengaluru. He also hit the headlines after a Tamil Nadu-based couple approached the Gujarat High Court, seeking the release of their two daughters who, they alleged, were in illegal confinement at an ashram in Ahmedabad.
