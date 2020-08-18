Fugitive godman Nithyananda sets up 'Reserve Bank of Kailaasa', to launch currency on Ganesh Chaturthi

Fugitive and self-styled godman Nithyananda has reportedly set up the 'Reserve Bank of Kailaasa' in the island country he claims to have founded.

In a latest video that has been doing the rounds on social media, the godman who reportedly fled the country after a rape case was registered against him, announces that he has set up a central bank and has an economic policy ready for his island nation. In the same video he also says he will roll out a new currency by Ganesh Chaturthi (on August 22) this year.

Nithyananda can be heard saying, "With the grace of Ganpati, we are going to be revealing all the absolute, complete details of the Reserve Bank of Kailaasa and the currencies, it's all ready." He added, "The whole economic policies, 300-page document, is ready with absolute designing, currency everything...legally."

The new nation Kailaasa has a website, which describes it as "the greatest Hindu nation" on Earth, a "nation without borders created by dispossessed Hindus who lost the right to practice Hinduism authentically in their own countries".