FTX spent $7 million on food in just 9 months, court documents reveal

Moneycontrol News
Jan 11, 2023 / 03:19 PM IST

FTX spent nearly $7 million on food in just nine months, bankruptcy court documents reviewed by Insider reveal.

Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of crypto exchange FTX, in the Bahamas. (Image: Bloomberg)

Between January to September 2022, the crypto exchange firm spent $15.4 million on luxury hotels and accommodation, and a further $6.9 million on “meals and entertainment.”

FTX collapsed into bankruptcy in November and its founder Sam Bankman-Fried has been charged with fraud by U.S. prosecutors. He has pleaded not guilty to criminal charges that he cheated investors in his now-bankrupt FTX cryptocurrency exchange, causing billions of dollars in losses in what prosecutors have called an epic fraud.

Sam Bankman-Fried rode a boom in the value of bitcoin and other digital assets to build a net worth of an estimated $26 billion and become an influential political donor in the United States.

But FTX collapsed in early November after a wave of withdrawals and declared bankruptcy on November 11, wiping out Bankman-Fried's fortune.

Bankman-Fried, once the golden boy of the crypto world, was extradited last month from the Bahamas, where he lived and where the exchange was based.