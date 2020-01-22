'Frustrated' Naseeruddin Shah uses my name to grab headlines: Anupam Kher after 'clown' jibe

Anupam Kher recently hit out at veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah for referring to him as a ‘clown’ in a recent interview with The Wire. While Shah expressed support for the students as well as actor Deepika Padukone, – who faced strong criticism for merely visiting the students during a protest at JNU – he didn’t have anything kind to say about his colleague Anupam Kher.

When asked about Kher’s views during the interview, Shah dismissed his ramblings as that of a "clown’s". However, Kher recently took to social media to share his thoughts on the matter through a 1.28-minute video.

जनाब नसीरुदिन शाह साब के लिए मेरा प्यार भरा पैग़ाम!!! वो मुझसे बड़े है। उम्र में भी और तजुर्बे में भी। मै हमेशा से उनकी कला की इज़्ज़त करता आया हूँ और करता रहूँगा। पर कभी कभी कुछ बातों का दो टूक जवाब देना बहुत ज़रूरी होता। ये है मेरा जवाब। href="https://t.co/M4vb8RjGjj">pic.twitter.com/M4vb8RjGjj

— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) January 22, 2020

Kher’s tweet caption read; “My love message for Naseeruddin Shah Saab!!! He is older than me even in age and in experience. I have always respected his art and will keep doing it. But sometimes it would be very important to answer a few things bluntly. This is my answer.”

In his video, Kher said that he wasn’t affected by Shah’s statements and that he doesn’t take the actor seriously. Kher also accused the veteran actor of being overtly stressed and sarcastically wished Shah happiness.