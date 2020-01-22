App
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2020 09:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'Frustrated' Naseeruddin Shah uses my name to grab headlines: Anupam Kher after 'clown' jibe

Kher also said that he wasn’t affected by Shah’s statements and that he doesn’t take the veteran actor seriously.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Anupam Kher recently hit out at veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah for referring to him as a ‘clown’ in a recent interview with The Wire. While Shah expressed support for the students as well as actor Deepika Padukone, – who faced strong criticism for merely visiting the students during a protest at JNU – he didn’t have anything kind to say about his colleague Anupam Kher.

When asked about Kher’s views during the interview, Shah dismissed his ramblings as that of a "clown’s". However, Kher recently took to social media to share his thoughts on the matter through a 1.28-minute video.

जनाब नसीरुदिन शाह साब के लिए मेरा प्यार भरा पैग़ाम!!! वो मुझसे बड़े है। उम्र में भी और तजुर्बे में भी। मै हमेशा से उनकी कला की इज़्ज़त करता आया हूँ और करता रहूँगा। पर कभी कभी कुछ बातों का दो टूक जवाब देना बहुत ज़रूरी होता। ये है मेरा जवाब। href="https://t.co/M4vb8RjGjj">pic.twitter.com/M4vb8RjGjj

Kher’s tweet caption read; “My love message for Naseeruddin Shah Saab!!! He is older than me even in age and in experience. I have always respected his art and will keep doing it. But sometimes it would be very important to answer a few things bluntly. This is my answer.”

Close

In his video, Kher said that he wasn’t affected by Shah’s statements and that he doesn’t take the actor seriously. Kher also accused the veteran actor of being overtly stressed and sarcastically wished Shah happiness.

related news

Anupam ended the video by flexing his patriotic muscles, saying; “I have Hindustan (India) in my blood”, along with other slogans like “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Jai Hind”.

First Published on Jan 22, 2020 09:15 pm

tags #Bollywood

