Front suspension of Ola electric scooter broke while driving, says Kerala man

A user shared an image of his broken Ola scooter (Image credit: SreenadhMenon/Twitter)

A man from Kerala has claimed the front suspension of his Ola Electric scooter broke while he was riding. Sreenadh Menon tweeted photos of his broken scooter as he slammed Ola for using “poor materials” to manufacture dangerous products.

Menon’s tweet is the latest in a long line of complaints against Ola Electric. More than a few customers have reported incidents of the electric scooters catching fire due to battery issues, while several others have claimed software glitches led to accidents.



The front fork is breaking even in small speed driving and it is a serious and dangerous thing we are facing now, we would like to request that we need a replacement or design change on that part and save our life from a road accident due to poor material usd pic.twitter.com/cgVQwRoN5t

This latest incident indicates that besides software bugs and battery issues, the scooter’s physical structure itself is unsafe. Sreenadh Menon said the front fork of his Ola Electric scooter broke while he was riding it at a low speed. He urged the company to replace or redesign the problematic part.

Other Ola customers reported similar issues in the comments section.

One person said the front fork of his Ola scooter “collapsed” and hit a wall. “"This is a misery that happened to me. The front fork got collapsed while hitting a wall at a speed of 25 kmph in eco mode along an uphill side. Similar issue happened to some other customers in plain road also. Take this as a serious and most urgent problem and resolve it soon," wrote Anand Lavakumar.



His wound is deep upto skull even wearing a half face helmet. Take this as serious issue and help resolving it soon. My scooter is currently at your service station in Kerala. Same sort of collapse reported from other states also. Take this seriously @OlaElectric @bhash pic.twitter.com/PedWRx5TbK — ANAND L S (@anandlavan) May 25, 2022



Earlier this month, a man had flagged a bug in Ola Electric scooters which caused the vehicle to go in reverse mode at full speed. The dangerous glitch led to his father’s horrific head injury, the Jodhpur man said.





