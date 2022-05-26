English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/- for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Price Increasing Soon!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Front suspension of Ola electric scooter broke while driving, says Kerala man

    A man from Kerala has claimed the front suspension of his Ola Electric scooter broke while he was riding.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 26, 2022 / 05:22 PM IST
    A user shared an image of his broken Ola scooter (Image credit: SreenadhMenon/Twitter)

    A user shared an image of his broken Ola scooter (Image credit: SreenadhMenon/Twitter)


    A man from Kerala has claimed the front suspension of his Ola Electric scooter broke while he was riding. Sreenadh Menon tweeted photos of his broken scooter as he slammed Ola for using “poor materials” to manufacture dangerous products.

    Menon’s tweet is the latest in a long line of complaints against Ola Electric. More than a few customers have reported incidents of the electric scooters catching fire due to battery issues, while several others have claimed software glitches led to accidents.

    This latest incident indicates that besides software bugs and battery issues, the scooter’s physical structure itself is unsafe. Sreenadh Menon said the front fork of his Ola Electric scooter broke while he was riding it at a low speed. He urged the company to replace or redesign the problematic part.


    Other Ola customers reported similar issues in the comments section.

    One person said the front fork of his Ola scooter “collapsed” and hit a wall. “"This is a misery that happened to me. The front fork got collapsed while hitting a wall at a speed of 25 kmph in eco mode along an uphill side. Similar issue happened to some other customers in plain road also. Take this as a serious and most urgent problem and resolve it soon," wrote Anand Lavakumar.

    Close

    Related stories

    Earlier this month, a man had flagged a bug in Ola Electric scooters which caused the vehicle to go in reverse mode at full speed. The dangerous glitch led to his father’s horrific head injury, the Jodhpur man said.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #EV fire #Ola #Ola Electric #Ola Electric scooter #Ola fire
    first published: May 26, 2022 05:20 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.