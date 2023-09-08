From waiting tables to leading Instagram, Adam Mosseri's impressive career path

Adam Mosseri took to Threads to list all his jobs.

Instagram's head Adam Mosseri recently took to Meta-owned platform Threads to share his extraordinary career journey, listing all his jobs, leaving internet users both impressed and inspired.

Mosseri kicked off his career as a waiter, serving tables, and made his upward journey to where he is now. In a remarkable climb, he ascended the ranks, progressing from waiter to bartender and, subsequently, landing a role as a designer and manager.

He was reposting another user’s tweet that prompted many others to list all their jobs from the start till now.

His viral post on Threads detailing this journey garnered more than 2,400 likes and a flood of comments within hours. Many listed all the jobs they have held.









One user succinctly captured the sentiment, stating, "What a resume!" Another chimed in with, "Super awesome."

A deep dive into Mosseri's background reveals his academic prowess. He graduated from New York University with a major in Information Design. In 2008, he secured a pivotal role as a product designer at Facebook.

Today, Adam Mosseri is not only the head of Instagram but also at the helm of Meta's latest venture, Threads - a Twitter-like social media platform that launched earlier this year.

In a previous post, Mosseri revealed that he recently relocated back to the United States after a year in London, where he led Instagram's operations. He admitted that the time difference "proved unsustainable" and cited significant shifts in the company's strategy as factors influencing his return.