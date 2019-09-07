From Vivo Z1x to Nokia 7.2: These are the best smartphones under Rs 20000

With IFA 2019 well underway, there’s no better time to buy a smartphone than the present. The sub-20K smartphone market space is more competitive in India than anywhere else in the world. To that extent, we thought it’d be best to list down the best smartphones under Rs 20,000.

Vivo Z1x – Rs 16,990

In at number one is the recently launched Vivo Z1x. In terms of hardware, the Vivo Z1x ticks all the right boxes with a best-in-class Snapdragon 712 SoC, Super AMOLED display, a 4,500 mAh battery with 22.5W fast-charging support and a premium design. The Z1x also gets an excellent triple camera (48MP + 8MP + 2MP) setup at the back, which on paper seems like a step up from the already good camera on the Z1 Pro. Vivo has also opted for a 32-megapixel camera on the front.

Nokia 8.1 – Rs 15,999

While the Nokia 8.1 may feel a bit dated on the outside, inside it still packs a pretty hard punch. The 8.1 offers decent hardware and an even better software. This Android One device features a dual-camera (12MP + 13MP) setup at the rear with a 20MP front camera . The Snapdragon 710 chipset is quite good at this price point, while the LCD panel supports HDR content.

Vivo Z1 Pro – Rs 14,999

The Vivo Z1 Pro is arguably one of the best value buys on this list. The excellent front and rear cameras deliver exceptional picture quality, while the Snapdragon 712 SoC ensure performance is up to the mark. The punch-hole notch is easy on the eyes. The Z1 Pro also gets a massive 5,000 mAh battery.

Realme 5 Pro – Rs 13,999

The Realme 5 Pro is the only phone in India that offers a quad-camera setup in a smartphone under Rs 15,000. But looking beyond the cameras, the device does a pretty good job in the performance department with its Snapdragon 712 chipset. The Realme 5 Pro also has one of the best-looking night modes as this price.

Realme X – Rs 16,999

The Realme X may struggle to match the Realme 5 Pro and Vivo Z1 Pro in terms of ‘price-to-performance', but there’s more to the device than meets the eye. For one, the Realme X looks far more premium than either of the two devices with its glass back and vivid AMOLED display. The 48-megapixel primary sensor on the back of the device offers some pretty accurate shots.

Oppo K3 – Rs 16,999

The Oppo K3 seems no different from the Realme X, except for the rear camera performance which could use a little work. The Snapdragon 710 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM, does quite well on the performance front. The areas where the K3 struggles are doggy software and lack of expandable storage.

Samsung Galaxy A50 – Rs 18,490

The Samsung Galaxy A50 is anything but powerful but what it lacks in power it more than makes up for in design and camera quality. The triple camera setup on the Galaxy A50 is on the best in the under Rs 20,000 smartphone market. It features a pleasing AMOLED display and a mesmerising holographic colour effect on the back. However, the overall performance on this phone is far from good.

Lenovo K10 Note – Rs 13,999

The Lenovo K10 Note is a good phone with a lot going on. The Snapdragon 710 Soc coupled with 4GB of RAM, offers just about enough power for average users. On the back, the triple camera module may be good, but when you look at what competitors like Vivo and Realme are offering at this price, it just seems to fall short.

Realme XT (Expected Price Rs 18,999)

While several details of the Realme XT are already available to us, its price in India still eludes us. We also know the phone will be unveiled with pricing on September 13. However, specs of this device – AMOLED display, Snapdragon 712 SoC, and a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor – have already been confirmed. If the Realme XT debuts at under the 20K mark in India, which is likely to be the case, it will do just about enough to dethrone the Vivo Z1x.

Redmi Note 8 Pro (Price in China Rs 14,000)

Like the Realme XT, the Redmi Note 8 Pro would have also found its way much higher up the list had it not been for the expected October launch date. The Redmi Note 8 Pro is the only smartphone on our list with a MediaTek G90T mobile platform, which offers better performance than the Snapdragon 712 chipset. The Redmi Note 8 Pro will also get a 64MP primary shooter backed by three additional rear cameras.

Nokia 7.2 (Expected Price Rs 19,000)