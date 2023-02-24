 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

From UP madrassa to reviving DLF, how KP Singh's life turned around after marriage

Moneycontrol News
Feb 24, 2023 / 05:30 PM IST

KP Singh says he enjoyed all the “twists and turns” of his life as he hopped on from one place to another for a decade.

KP Singh, 91, stepped back from active management after his wife's death in 2018.

DLFs Chairman Emeritus KP Singh’s life is an unpredictable one. In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Singh recalled his humble beginnings, his days as a sportsman, his foray into manufacturing on his father-in-law’s insistence and eventually reviving DLF.

KP Singh’s primary education began at a small madrassa in Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, the DLF patriarch recalled. He completed his college but became a horseman before deciding to do aeronautical engineering from England. He was a polo player there and then he joined the Indian Army.

Singh says he enjoyed all the “twists and turns” of his life as he hopped on from one place to another for a decade.

“I enjoyed army thing, 9-10 years. From madrassa to aeronautical engineering, I enjoyed every bit of life,” he said.