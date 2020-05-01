From Tottenham Hotspur to BCCI: Tributes pour in for Indian football great Chuni Goswami

Legendary former India footballer Chuni Goswami, who captained the 1962 Asian Games gold-winning team, died on April 30 after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 82.

He was suffering from underlying ailments, including diabetes, prostrate and nerve problems.

Goswami played 50 matches for India as a footballer from 1956 to 1964. He also played first-class cricket for Bengal, representing the state on 46 occasions between 1962 and 1973.

From English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur to BCCI, the sporting community took to social media to mourn the death of the iconic superstar. Here are some snippets:

In a 2012 interview with The Telegraph, Goswami revealed that Tottenham Hotspur invited him for a trial in England.

"After India won gold under my captaincy at the Jakarta Asiad in 1962, Tottenham Hotspur got in touch with me through an acquaintance inviting me for a trial," Goswami said.



We’re deeply saddened by the passing of former player and club Legend Sri Subimal (Chuni) Goswami, aged 83.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Chuni Goswami. pic.twitter.com/H7yERNYNLN — Mohun Bagan (@Mohun_Bagan) April 30, 2020

He said he rejected the opportunity of a trial at England as there was so much uncertainty in playing abroad.



We’ve lost one of the leading lights of Indian sport today. Not too many can boast of being top-notch in two different sports. You played your part to the fullest, rest well, Chuni sir. Strength to the family. — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) April 30, 2020





BCCI mourns the death of Subimal ‘Chuni’ Goswami, an all-rounder in the truest sense. He captained the Indian national football team & led to them to gold in the 1962 Asian Games. He later played first-class cricket for Bengal & guided them to the final of Ranji Trophy in 1971-72 pic.twitter.com/WgXhpoyLaB

— BCCI (@BCCI) April 30, 2020



We bid adieu to a legend of Indian sport. A fine first-class cricketer for Bengal & a footballer par excellence, former @IndianFootball capt. Subimal 'Chuni' Goswami, is no more. All of us at Mumbai City send our heartfelt condolences to the Goswami family and their loved ones. pic.twitter.com/wk3HtdpfTT — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) April 30, 2020





The BFC family mourns the death of legendary footballer Chuni Goswami. A man of many talents, Mr. Goswami captained @IndianFootball to Gold at the 1962 Asian Games and played first-class cricket for Bengal; an all rounder as good as they come. Our thoughts are with his family. pic.twitter.com/8azzXqctmi

— Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) April 30, 2020



Indian footballing legend and a fine first class cricketer, Chuni Goswami is no more. May his soul rest in peace! #StrongerAsOne pic.twitter.com/RYHMbb4aQW — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) April 30, 2020





What a sad day for the country First class cricketer and former footballer #ChuniGoswami passes away after a cardiac arrest May his soul rest in peace

— Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) April 30, 2020



One of the true greats of Indian sport, Subimal 'Chuni' Goswami passed away today. Brilliant footballer and a terrific cricketer as well, who captained Bengal in a Ranji trophy final. pic.twitter.com/FrU9fhB8JJ — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) April 30, 2020

