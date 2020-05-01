App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : May 01, 2020 10:41 AM IST

From Tottenham Hotspur to BCCI: Tributes pour in for Indian football great Chuni Goswami

Goswami played 50 matches for India as a footballer from 1956 to 1964. He also played first-class cricket for Bengal, representing the state on 46 occasions between 1962 and 1973.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: PTI
Image: PTI

Legendary former India footballer Chuni Goswami, who captained the 1962 Asian Games gold-winning team, died on April 30 after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 82.

He was suffering from underlying ailments, including diabetes, prostrate and nerve problems.

Goswami played 50 matches for India as a footballer from 1956 to 1964. He also played first-class cricket for Bengal, representing the state on 46 occasions between 1962 and 1973.

From English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur to BCCI, the sporting community took to social media to mourn the death of the iconic superstar. Here are some snippets:

In a 2012 interview with The Telegraph, Goswami revealed that Tottenham Hotspur invited him for a trial in England.

"After India won gold under my captaincy at the Jakarta Asiad in 1962, Tottenham Hotspur got in touch with me through an acquaintance inviting me for a trial," Goswami said.

He said he rejected the opportunity of a trial at England as there was so much uncertainty in playing abroad.









First Published on May 1, 2020 10:06 am

