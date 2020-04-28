From TikTok to Ludo King -- Top five apps India downloaded during lockdown

TikTok | In March 2020, TikTok was the most downloaded app in the world. In the weeks leading up to the lockdown, TikTok was the most popular app in the country. During the lockdown, it gained a further 14.1 million users, falling second only to Zoom. Just before the lockdown (March 11 to March 25), the short video sharing platform had over 18.9 million downloads. TikTok is one of the most popular social media platforms in the world, and in 2019, followed WhatsApp in terms of overall downloads worldwide. One of the reasons for the app’s popularity is its short-form video format that allows users to upload and share content without the same effort you would have to put into a full-length video on other platforms.