you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Apr 28, 2020 11:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

From TikTok to Ludo King -- Top five apps India downloaded during lockdown

India's favourite apps during the lockdown (Data for March 25 to April 11).

Carlsen Martin
TikTok | IIn March 2020, TikTok was the most downloaded app in the world. In the weeks leading up to the lockdown, TikTok was the most popular app in the country. During the lockdown, TikTok gained a further 14.1 million users, falling second only to Zoom. Just before the lockdown (March 11 to March 25), the short video sharing platform had over 18.9 million downloads. TikTok is one of the most popular social media platforms in the world, and in 2019, was second to only WhatsApp in terms of overall downloads worldwide. One of the reasons for the app’s popularity is its short-form video format that allows users to upload and share content without the same effort you would have to put into a full-length video on other platforms.
ZOOM Cloud Meetings | Despite a plethora of security concerns, the video conferencing app Zoom emerged as the most downloaded app in the country during the COVID-19 lockdown. Zoom has been largely utilised for group video calls, which currently serve as one of the primary methods of socialising with friends and family. According to data from US-based app analytics firm Sensor Tower, Zoom only had a total of 1,25,000 users before the country went on lockdown. In the weeks leading up to the lockdown between March 11 to March 25, Zoom had acquired around 3.6 million users, a figure that more-than quadrupled to 14.5 million accounts in the following two weeks. The number of users on the video conferencing platform is increasing at a tremendous rate. However, government officials in the country have banned the app for official use because of various privacy concerns.
Aarogya Setu | The Government of India recently developed a coronavirus tracking app name Aarogya Setu. The tracking app was released to people in the country on April 2. The Google Play Store notes that Aarogya Setu was downloaded over 50 million times since April 22. One of the reasons for the surge in downloads of Aarogya Setu is that it helps users identify areas where people may have tested positive for COVID-19. The app also lets you take a test on a regular basis to check if you have symptoms of the virus. Aarogya Setu also provides official information about the virus and certain best practices to stay safe.
Ludo King | Ludo King is a cross-platform multiplayer game based on the popular board game. The game can be played in different modes including single-player, offline multiplayer, online multiplayer and more. Ludo King also boasts a real-time chat feature, check statistics, options to save the previous game and themes to enhance the overall experience. Ludo King’s userbase almost tripled to 9.5 million during the lockdown, up from 3.7 million from March 1 to March 11. Since March 1, Ludo King has received more downloads than PUBG Mobile, which is one of India’s most popular mobile games.
UVideo | UVideo is an app that provides video statues for WhatsApp. UVideo allows you to download high-quality videos for WhatsApp and share them as your statuses. The app also has a bunch of features to make the overall experience more entertaining. According to Sensor Tower, first spotted by The Print, UVideo gained popularity during the lockdown, hitting 8.6 million users between March 25 to April 10. The app currently has over 50 million users worldwide.
First Published on Apr 28, 2020 11:45 am

tags #Aarogya Setu #coronavirus #Covid-19 #TikTok #Zoom

