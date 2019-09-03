From the Realme 5 to the LGW30: Here are our picks for best smartphones under 10,000 INR

The sub-Rs 10,000 smartphone market now offers more bang for the buck than ever. Carlsen Martin 1/5 Realme 5 | Rs 9,999 | Snapdragon 665 SoC | 6.3-inch HD+ IPS LCD | 3GB RAM + 32GB Storage | Rear -12MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP | Front - 13MP | 5000 mAH Battery | The Realme 5 is our pick for the best smartphone under 10K. The Snapdragon 665 chipset on the device is the best at this price point. The standout feature on the Realme 5 is its quad-camera setup. The phone packs a primary sensor, ultra-wide lens, an ultra-macro lens, and a depth sensor. 2/5 Redmi Note 7S | Rs 9,999 | Snapdragon 660 SoC | 6.3-inch FHD+ IPS LCD | 3GB RAM + 32GB Storage | Rear - 48MP + 5MP | Front - 13MP | 4000 mAH Battery | The Redmi Note 7S is the only phone under 10K to feature a 48-megapixel sensor. The Note 7S offers a more-than-decent Snapdragon 660 SoC coupled with enough memory to run most games. Additionally, the Note 7S also has a nice FHD+ (1080p) screen and is one of the best in this category for consuming entertainment. 3/5 LG W30 | Rs 8,999 | Mediatek Helio P22 SoC | 6.26-inch HD+ IPS LCD | 3GB RAM + 32GB Storage | Rear - 12MP + 13MP + 2MP | Front - 16MP | 4000 mAH Battery | The LGW30 is undoubtedly one of the South Korean tech giant’s best value-for-money handset. And, while the device may not be big on performance, it offers a modern design and an excellent triple camera setup. The W30 also runs on the latest Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. 4/5 Galaxy M20 | Rs 9,990 | Exynos 7904 SoC | 6.3-inch FHD+ IPS LCD | 3GB RAM + 32GB Storage | Rear - 13MP + 5MP | Front - 8MP | 5000 mAH Battery | If the Redmi Note 7S was one of the best phones under 10K to consumer entertainment, the Samsung Galaxy M20 is the best. The 6.3-inch FHD+ panel on the M20 is excellent for playing games, watching movies, and streaming content. The dual rear camera setup on the device is not bad as well, while the 5,000 mAh battery offers an entire day of usage. The one drawback is the sub-par processor, which won’t go the distance when gaming. 5/5 Nokia 6.1 | Rs 9,900 | Snapdragon 630 SoC | 5.5-inch FHD IPS LCD | 4GB RAM + 64GB Storage | Rear – 16MP | Front - 8MP | 3000 mAH Battery | The Nokia 6.1 may not be as flashy and impressive as the likes of Redmi or Samsung, but what the 6.1 lacks in design and performance, it makes up for in software and display. The Nokia 6.1 is one of the best phones under 10K that offer a stock Android experience. However, the battery life on the device can be quite disappointing. First Published on Sep 3, 2019 02:30 pm