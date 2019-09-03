From the Realme 5 to the LGW30: Here are our picks for best smartphones under 10,000 INR

Galaxy M20 | Rs 9,990 | Exynos 7904 SoC | 6.3-inch FHD+ IPS LCD | 3GB RAM + 32GB Storage | Rear - 13MP + 5MP | Front - 8MP | 5000 mAH Battery | If the Redmi Note 7S was one of the best phones under 10K to consumer entertainment, the Samsung Galaxy M20 is the best. The 6.3-inch FHD+ panel on the M20 is excellent for playing games, watching movies, and streaming content. The dual rear camera setup on the device is not bad as well, while the 5,000 mAh battery offers an entire day of usage. The one drawback is the sub-par processor, which won’t go the distance when gaming.