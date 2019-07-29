From the Google Pixel 3 to the Samsung Galaxy A80: These are the best front camera smartphones in India

Here are the top five selfie camera smartphones. Carlsen Martin 1/5 Asus 6z | Asus’ flappable camera approach that allows you to use the phones dual rear camera module as a front shooter makes it the best on our list. The Zenfone 6 or 6z features a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, f/1.8-aperture lens and 13-megapixel ultrawide sensor with f/2.4 aperture lens on the back that flips forward when you need a front camera. Apart from having the best selfie camera on the list, the Asus 6z also sports a flagship chipset, incredible battery life and a premium design. 2/5 Samsung Galaxy A80 | The Galaxy A80 took slightly longer to makes its way to Indian markets than the Zenfone 6, but like the Zonefone 6, it too features a flipping camera module. The A80 packs a triple rear camera setup which doubles as a front shooter. The A80 has a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 3D depth sensor. Like with the Asus 6z, using the main camera module as the front-facing shooter comes with a ton of benefits. The Galaxy A80 also sports one of the best chipsets Qualcomm has to offer, the Snapdragon 730G. The large AMOLED panel on the front is excellent for consuming entertainment. 3/5 Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus | The Galaxy S10 Plus has one of the best front camera setups of any smartphone. The S10 Plus has a 10-megapixel sensor with f/1.9 aperture and an 8-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture on the front. Considering the Galaxy S10 Plus is as top-of-the-line as it gets, it should come as no surprise that it finds a place on our list. While the price may be one of the biggest hurdles in purchasing this phone, it’s worth noting that Samsung has held nothing back with the Galaxy S10+. 4/5 Google Pixel 3 | No smartphone camera list would be complete without the Pixel, or in this case, the Pixel 3XL. The Google Pixel 3XL packs an 8-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8-aperture and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture. The Pixel 3 is the best device for selfie still and video shooting. And, what Google lack in camera hardware, it makes up for in software trickery. Unlike the other phones on our list, the Pixel 3 features last-gen hardware. However, if you want the best overall smartphone camera (In terms of front and back), then the Pixel 3 fits the bill perfectly. 5/5 Vivo V15 Pro | While several flagship smartphones offer better front camera performance than the V15 Pro, none of them are available at this price point. At just 25K, the Vivo V15 Pro’s 32-megapixel front shooter is capable of outputting pretty detailed shots. Even the rear cameras on the V15 Pro deliver more-than-decent results. For someone obsessed with getting the best selfies on a budget, we’d definitely recommend the V15 Pro. First Published on Jul 29, 2019 07:31 pm