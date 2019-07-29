From the Google Pixel 3 to the Samsung Galaxy A80: These are the best front camera smartphones in India

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus | The Galaxy S10 Plus has one of the best front camera setups of any smartphone. The S10 Plus has a 10-megapixel sensor with f/1.9 aperture and an 8-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture on the front. Considering the Galaxy S10 Plus is as top-of-the-line as it gets, it should come as no surprise that it finds a place on our list. While the price may be one of the biggest hurdles in purchasing this phone, it’s worth noting that Samsung has held nothing back with the Galaxy S10+.