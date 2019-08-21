From the Galaxy Note 10 Plus to the Vivo Z1 Pro: Here are our picks for the best smartphone cameras in 2019

Spoiler Alert! There's a phone for every budget. Carlsen Martin 1/11 Best Overall Camera | Galaxy Note 10 Plus | In terms of camera performance, the Galaxy Note 10 Plus is undoubtedly the best. The Note 10+ sports a quad-camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor with dual f/1.5/2.4 aperture,16-megapixel ultra-wide lens, 12-megapixel telephoto sensor, and a ToF (DepthVision) camera. On the front Samsung delivers a 10-megapixel selfie shooter that utilises software trickery to provide amazing results. Apart from the quad-camera array, the Note 10 Plus also offers a handful of new features to make it the best overall smartphone camera. 2/11 Best Low-Light Camera | Google Pixel 3 | The Google Pixel 3’s lone 12.2-megapixel single rear camera module does more with one sensor than what most other phones do with three and four. This is arguably one of the best smartphone cameras in the world. Another area where Google excels is low-light photography. The infamous Night Sight uses software trickery to get some fantastic shots in low-light and no-light. The dual front cameras on the Pixel 3 deliver excellent selfies in all light, while also offering incredible image stabilisation. Check our review on the Google Pixel 3a here. 3/11 Best Under 50K Smartphone Camera | One Plus 7 Pro | While the OnePlus 7 Pro might not have the best camera of the lot, it is the only sub-50K smartphone to deliver over-the-top performance, an A-grade display, and a sharp design. However, the company recently introduced firmware updates that DxOMark used in its tests to get that high score of 111 points. The software updates add a dedicated night mode and a bunch of new improvements. The OnePlus 7 Pro has shed undoubtedly shed the mediocre camera tag of past OnePlus devices. You can read our full review on the OnePlus 7 Pro here. 4/11 Best Under 25K Smartphone Camera | Vivo V15 Pro | The Vivo V15 Pro is no short on flaws, but the handset packs an impressive triple camera array backed by one of the best front cameras on a smartphone under the 25K mark. The V15 Pro is equipped with a 48MP primary camera, 8MP ultrawide lens along with a 5MP depth sensor. The V15 Pro also gets a 32-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. You can check out our full review of the V15 Pro here. 5/11 Best Flagship Killer Camera | Asus 6z | When it comes to getting the best shots, the Asus 6z’s flippable rear camera module is an absolute game-changer. Before the Galaxy Note 10 came along, the Zenfone 6 or 6z possessed the best selfie camera on a smartphone, according to DxOMark. The Asus 6z packs a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens. Apart from being able to use the rear camera as a front shooter, the dual-camera module also features a ton of innovative features. 6/11 Best Rear Smartphone Camera (Photos) | Huawei P30 Pro | Despite losing its first position to the Note 10 5G, the P30 Pro still holds one of the best rear camera setups on a smartphone. The P30 Pro gets a 40MP f/1.6 SuperSpectrum sensor with OIS and a second lens with a 20MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle sensor. An 8MP telephoto lens and a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor complete the quad-camera setup on the P30 Pro. Huawei’s premium handset also features a 32-megapixel front shooter. 7/11 Best Under 20K Smartphone Camera | Galaxy A50 | What the Galaxy A50 loses in performance, it more than makes up for in “camera” and “display”. For an under 20K smartphone, the triple camera setup on the A50 doesn’t disappoint. The Galaxy A50 sports a triple rear camera setup with a 25-megapixel sensor with f/1.7 aperture, 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. One the front, the A50 gets a 25MP selfie camera. Of all the cameras on our list, the Galaxy A50 delivers the best rear camera-to-price ratio. 8/11 Best Under 15K Smartphone Camera | Vivo Z1 Pro | If you’re looking for a smartphone with a good camera under 15K, the Vivo Z1 Pro won’t disappoint. The Z1 Pro features a triple camera setup at the back and a 32-megapixel front shooter. In our review of the Vivo Z1 Pro, we found its camera to be well above average for a smartphone under Rs 15,000. The Z1 Pro gets a 16MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide lens, and 2MP depth sensor. See our full review of the Z1 Pro here. 9/11 Best Camera Zoom | Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition | The Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition allows you to get up close and personal to your subject. The 10x Hybrid Zoom with Dual OIS can cover focal lengths between 16-160mm and offer high-quality long-range shots. The Reno 10x Zoom Edition sports a 48MP primary sensor, 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 13MP telephoto lens. The device also gets a 16MP shark-fin camera on the front. Check out our full Reno review here. 10/11 Best Smartphone Camera Innovation | Galaxy A80 | The Galaxy A80 is another of those smartphones that allows you to use the rear camera module as the front camera. The triple camera on the back includes a primary, ultra-wide and ToF sensor that rises upwards and flips forward when you need to take selfies. The A80 gets a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultrawide lens and a 3D depth sensor. The Galaxy A80 allows you to use Super Steady video, Scene Optimiser, Flaw detection, Super Slow-Motion, and AR Emojis on both the front and back. 11/11 Honourable Mention | Realme 5 Pro | The Realme 5 Pro is set to launch later today and will be the first in its price range to feature a quad rear camera module. The Realme 5 Pro gets a 48MP primary sensor, an ultra-wide camera, telephoto lens, and a depth sensor. While the Realme 5 Pro is yet to launch, it gets an honourable mention on our list for offering four rear cameras at an under 20K price point. First Published on Aug 21, 2019 08:18 pm