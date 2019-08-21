From the Galaxy Note 10 Plus to the Vivo Z1 Pro: Here are our picks for the best smartphone cameras in 2019

Best Low-Light Camera | Google Pixel 3 | The Google Pixel 3’s lone 12.2-megapixel single rear camera module does more with one sensor than what most other phones do with three and four. This is arguably one of the best smartphone cameras in the world. Another area where Google excels is low-light photography. The infamous Night Sight uses software trickery to get some fantastic shots in low-light and no-light. The dual front cameras on the Pixel 3 deliver excellent selfies in all light, while also offering incredible image stabilisation. Check our review on the Google Pixel 3a here.