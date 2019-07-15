From the flagship P30 Pro to the budget W30: Five best Prime Day smartphone deals for every budget

Best Flagship Killer | Honor View20 | Rs 27,999 | Kirin 980 | 6GB + 128GB | FHD+ LCD | 4,000 mAh | The Honor View20, which launched in January debuts at its lowest price ever at Rs 28K. It is easy to forget that the View20 has a flagship 7nm chipset and offers excellent performance. However, camera performance on the phone wasn't up to the mark for a Rs 38,000 phone. On Prime Day, at 28K, the View20 suddenly goes from decent value for money to excellent value. The phone sports a 48-megapixel primary shooter and a 3D ToF sensor on the back, while a 25-megapixel AI selfie shooter sits on the front.