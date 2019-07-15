From the flagship P30 Pro to the budget W30: Five best Prime Day smartphone deals for every budget

The only thing you need to read if you're planning on buying a phone on Amazon Prime Day. Carlsen Martin 1/5 Best Flagship Smartphone | Huawei P30 Pro | Rs 63,990 | Kirin 980 | 8GB+256GB | 6.47-inch FHD+ OLED | 4,200 mAh | The smartphone with the world's best camera is getting a major discount from its original 72K price tag. The P30 Pro sports a quad-camera setup with a 40-megapixel, 8-megapixel and 20-megapixel sensors as well as a depth sensor. The P30 Pro also gets a 32-megapixel front sensor. Huawei is also pairing the Watch GT with the P30 Pro. 2/5 Best Mid-range Smartphone | Samsung Galaxy A50 | Rs 21,490 | Exynos 9610 | 6GB + 64GB | FHD+ OLED | 4,000 mAh | The Galaxy A50 is one of the best smartphones in the 20K range. The A50 is the perfect all-rounder with a decent performance, a good camera and excellent battery life. The A50 is equipped with a triple camera setup including a 25-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 5-megapixel Live Focus camera. On the front, the A50 gets a 25-megapixel selfie shooter. 3/5 Best Under 10K Smartphone | Xiaomi Mi A2 | Rs 9,999 | Snapdragon 660 | 4GB+64GB | 5.99-inch FHD+ LCD | 3,010 mAh | The Xiaomi Mi A2 debuts at its lowest price ever during Prime Day. The smartphone sports more-than-decent camera setup with a dual 12-megapixel and 20-megapixel sensors. The also features a Google Lens and a 20-megapixel front camera. At under Rs 10,000, the Mi A2 is an excellent value for money proposition, despite being an older generation handset. 4/5 Best Flagship Killer | Honor View20 | Rs 27,999 | Kirin 980 | 6GB + 128GB | FHD+ LCD | 4,000 mAh | The Honor View20, which launched in January debuts at its lowest price ever at Rs 28K. It is easy to forget that the View20 has a flagship 7nm chipset and offers excellent performance. However, camera performance on the phone wasn't up to the mark for a Rs 38,000 phone. On Prime Day, at 28K, the View20 suddenly goes from decent value for money to excellent value. The phone sports a 48-megapixel primary shooter and a 3D ToF sensor on the back, while a 25-megapixel AI selfie shooter sits on the front. 5/5 Best Newly Launched Smartphone | LG W30 | Rs 9,999 | 3GB + 32GB | HD+ LCD | 4,000 mAh | The LG W30 handset sold out within a few minutes of its first sale and is now back on Prime Day. The W30 may not be high on performance but offers an impressive camera setup at an affordable price. On the back, the W30 is equipped with a 12-megapixel low light sensor, 13-megapixel wide angle lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor. LG's latest budget handset also features a 16-megapixel front camera with facial recognition. First Published on Jul 15, 2019 06:18 pm