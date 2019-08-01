From supported games to public trials: Here's everything we know about Microsoft xCloud

Microsoft is working to make Xbox One and PC gaming accessible to as many people as possible, whether it’s through the cloud, digital downloads, subscriptions, memberships or physical discs.

And by 'through the cloud', we mean ‘Project xCloud’, the company’s upcoming cloud gaming service that has the potential to revamp the gaming experience.

As the world of gaming edges closer to the release of Microsoft’s cloud gaming service, here’s everything we know about it.

Microsoft’s cloud gaming service will use Azure data centre hardware to render gaming experiences remotely. Users will be able to stream games on a console, PC, or even a mobile phone with Project xCloud. The service will allow gamers to enjoy a particular Microsoft PC or Xbox title without having to purchase the system.

During a demonstration on Inside Xbox, Microsoft demoed Forza Horizon 4 running on Azure data centre being streamed on an Android phone in console-quality. However, Digital Trends quoting Microsoft’s VP, Gaming Cloud, Kareem Choudhry, said that the company still values the console experience as it allows for 4K gaming with HDR”.

His statement indicates that xCloud may max out at 1080p or 1440p resolution, but we’ll have to wait and find out.

One of the primary objectives of Project xCloud is to bring the console gaming experience to the smartphone, which is more accessible than a console or PC in African and Asian markets like India. You can either use an Xbox One controller via Bluetooth or Project xCloud’s proprietary touch support to play a game on your mobile device.

When it comes to the games themselves, Microsoft’s xCloud will include a massive library of games. xCloud will give users access to Microsoft’s entire library of Xbox One and PC games. Even game developers won’t have to do anything to make their titles compatible with xCloud. Lastly, Microsoft’s cloud gaming service won’t use a 'one-size-fits-all' control scheme for touchscreens; games will get unique setups to best suit the player’s actions.