From social media to video OTTs, more Indians are consuming content in their local languages

Indians are consuming more online content, but what can help bring in the next wave of users online is the development of local language content.

That is exactly what Heeru Dingra, CEO of WATConsult, believes. Dingra's belief is based on a survey conducted by his company.

According to the survey, 29 percent of the users watch and browse content on Facebook in their local languages. This makes Facebook the most popular choice of social media platform in terms of users browsing content in local languages, followed by WhatsApp at 28 percent and Instagram at 20 percent.

The survey also found that 39 percent of all the social media users subscribe and follow pages or accounts of those who present their content in the local language. Moreover, 33 percent of users like to watch content in their local language on social media platforms.

The survey was conducted online between April 2020 and June 2020, among a sample size of 1,474 respondents. In addition to that, qualitative in-depth interviews were also conducted with consumers.

When it comes to video consumption, 31 percent users preferred YouTube and 17 percent Hotstar as the platforms where they consume online video content in local languages. These two platforms are followed by JioTV and Airtel TV, both being cited by 14 percent of the users.

The study also showed that viewers like to watch news and entertainment content more in their local languages.

According to Dingra, "there were 661.94 million internet users in India by the end of the year 2019 (source TRAI) and we estimate that nearly 70 percent of all internet users will access the internet in the local language by end of 2020".

"Twenty-eight percent of the users feel comfortable to use the internet in their local language and 27 percent find content to be more reliable. People prefer to use instant messaging and chat apps at 29 percent followed by video and music streaming apps at 23 percent in local language," he added.

However, the WATConsult study states inaccuracy in the search results in a local language as one of the major issues that a user faces. Over 33 percent of users face this issue, according to the study.

"While shopping online, users would like to use the site in local language but there are only a limited number of options at 25 percent in language selection and thus it does not result in a suitable experience that the customer is looking for. 23 percent users feel that online websites in the local language loads slower than usual," Dingra said.