From Samsung to Realme: Flipkart's latest smartphone sale is offering big discounts many handsets

Flipkart recently began its Mobiles Bonanza sale, offering discounts on several smartphones. The sale will end on November 18, with the E-commerce giant offering discounts on several handsets from flagship to budget. Smartphones from Realme, Asus, Samsung, Xiaomi, and Motorola, among others, are all getting discounts during the sale.

Here are some of the best offers –

If you are looking for a smartphone under Rs 7000, the Redmi 8A and Redmi 7A are now available, starting from Rs 6,499 and Rs 5,799, respectively. Other smartphones under Rs 7,000, include the Infinix Hot 8 (Rs 6,999), Nokia 2.2 (Starting at Rs 6,599), Gionee F9 Plus (Rs 6,999), Moto e6s (Rs 6,999) and Oppo A3s (Rs 6,990).

The retail giant is also offering price cuts on the Realme 3 Pro, Nokia 6.1 Plus, and Redmi Note 7S, bringing them into the sub-Rs 10K smartphone category. Another smartphone under Rs 10,000 to get a price cut is the Realme 5, which receives an instant Rs 1,000 discount.

The Realme 5 Pro (Starting from Rs 12,999), Vivo Z1 Pro (Starting from Rs 13,990), Vivo Z1x (Starting from Rs 14,990), and Samsung Galaxy A50 (Starting from Rs 14,999) are our best picks for smartphones under Rs 15000.

If you are looking for a smartphone under Rs 20,000, then the Mobile Bonanza sale is the right place to be. The Redmi K20 offers a top-tier mid-range Snapdragon 730 SoC for Rs 19,999, while the Galaxy A50s is down to Rs 19,999 from its Rs 22,999-launch price. At Rs 21,990, the Vivo V15 Pro is an excellent pick if you are looking for a good camera at a reasonable price, but performance is underwhelming.

The Samsung Galaxy A70 is currently available at its lowest price at Rs 24,990, while the Redmi K20 Pro will deliver flagship performance at Rs 25,999. The smartphone with the flipping camera module capable of providing selfies comparable to premium flagships, the Asus 6z, can be acquired for Rs 25,999. The underrated Honor 20 is one of the best overall phones to buy under Rs 25,000, but the lack of Google Mobile services will be an issue.

The Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition is another compelling option with its price brought down to Rs 36,990. The Pixel 3a series might not have been convincing when they launched because of its hefty price tag. However, it does seem like a pretty compelling option now that it starts from Rs 29,999.