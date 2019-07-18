From Redmi K20 to Realme X: The best under Rs 20K smartphones you can buy in India

Nokia 8.1 | Rs 18,999 | Snapdragon 710 | 4GB/64GB | Rear – 12MP + 13MP | Front – 20-megapixel | 6.18-inch FHD+ LCD | 3,500 mAh | The phrase “old is gold” perfectly sums up the Nokia 8.1. If you can look past the wide notch and LCD screen, the Nokia 8.1 is an excellent handset. In terms of software, the Stock Android experience on the Nokia 8.1 will be second to none on this list. Apart from excellent software, the 8.1 will also deliver in terms of both camera and performance. At under 20K, the Nokia 8.1 is the best device you can get on the software front.