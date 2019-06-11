From OnePlus 6T to iPhones: Best offers from Amazon's Fab Phones sale

Amazon just kicked-off its Fab Phone Fest, and there's a lot of deals coming on smartphones at different price ranges. The e-commerce giant is slashing prices on handsets, offering consumers a "No Cost EMI" payment option as well as special exchange offers.

So, let's look at all the big deals coming to Amazon's big smartphone sale:

The OnePlus 6T gets a massive price cut, dropping to Rs 27,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant. However, at Rs 5,000 more you can get a OnePlus 7, which offers better performance and a better display than the 6T.

The Mi A2 also gets a big price cut, now being offered at Rs 10,999, which is a pretty sweet deal if you're looking for a good phone in the Rs 10,000 price range.

The Mi A2 features a Snapdragon 660 SoC, a step above the Snapdragon 632 SoC that usually appear on smartphones in this range. The Mi A2 also boasts 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The Mi A2 also delivers decent camera performance.

The Honor 10 Lite and Huawei Y9 (2019) also get price cuts with the former starting at Rs 12,490 and the latter coming in at Rs 9,999 for the base 3GB/32GB variant. Honor is also offering the 4GB/64GB option for Rs 11,999. Both phones sport the Kirin 710 SoC, while the Y9 supports the company's GPU Turbo technology.

The Honor View20 is now available for Rs 32,999, down from its regular price of Rs 37,999. Although the phone cost is mentioned at Rs 35,999, Amazon seller – Appario Retail Private Ltd is offering the phone for Rs 32,999. The discount is applied once you check out. The View20 is a flagship device that runs on the latest Kirin 980 SoC, the same chipset that powers the P30 Pro.

The Vivo V15 is currently selling at Rs 19,990, while the Nokia 8.1 can be purchased for Rs 19,000. The Nokia 8.1's recent price drop makes it an excellent challenger for value for money Chinese brands and the Galaxy A50. The 8.1 sports a higher-mid-range Snapdragon 710 SoC, dual rear cameras and near-stock Android experience.

If you are an iOS fanboy/girl, Apple phones are also seeing price cuts with the iPhone XR coming in at Rs 58,999 and iPhone X starting at Rs 67,999.

Apart from the phones mentioned above, the Galaxy Note 9, Vivo V15 Pro and Galaxy M30 are also seeing 'No Cost EMI' and 'Extra Value for Exchange' offers.