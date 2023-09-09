From one-room house to bungalow: Nagaland bureaucrat’s mantra for success

Nellayappan B says he lived in a single-room house till the age of 30 (Image credit: @nellayappan/Twitter)

A Nagaland bureaucrat who rose from humble beginnings has shared the three things he credits for his success. In a post shared on X, the microblogging platform formerly known as Twitter, Nellayappan B shared the story of his journey from a one-room thatched house to a sprawling bungalow.

Nellayappan, an officer on special duty to the chief minister of Nagaland, revealed that he spent his childhood in a single-room house with a thatched roof made of coconut leaves. This small space he shared with his parents and two siblings.

He also shared a picture of the house in question – a decrepit structure which today appears to have a tin roof. This is the house he grew up in and lived in till the age of 30. It stands in contrast to the sprawling bungalow that Nellayappan occupies today.



I lived in this single room thatched house (coconut leaf roof then) with my Parents & 4 Siblings till I was 30 years old.

Blessed to reach today's position through Education, Dedication & Hard Work. pic.twitter.com/hLwFsmXaUl

— Nellayappan B (@nellayappan) September 6, 2023

His picture juxtaposes the two houses he has lived in. While his childhood house is, as described, a single-room with a thatched roof, his current bungalow is a two-storey structure with trees, parking space, lighting and more.

Nellayappan said he reached this position of success through education, hard work and dedication. “I lived in this single room thatched house (coconut leaf roof then) with my parents & 4 siblings till I was 30 years old,” he wrote. “Blessed to reach today's position through Education, Dedication & Hard Work.”

The civil servant’s post has gone viral with over half a million views and hundreds of appreciative comments.

“The best thing on this app today,” wrote one Twitter user. “Admirable,” another said. “Incredible! More power to you,” a third commented.