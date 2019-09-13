App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Sep 13, 2019 06:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

From now on, govt will be able to help you find your stolen mobile phone

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) began working on this technology in 2017.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representational Image (Pixabay)
Representational Image (Pixabay)

From now on, the government will come to your rescue if you lose your mobile phone. On September 13, Union Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad launched a website, where you can report phones stolen in Maharashtra. The west Indian state has been chosen to conduct a pilot test of this portal.

The Department of Telecommunications began working on this technology in 2017. They had been working on developing the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR), which will be a database of India’s billions of IMEIs (International Mobile Equipment Identity), reported the Live Mint. These 15-digit unique identification numbers will help track your phone.

So, how does this technology work?

Close

Suppose your phone has been stolen. You have to first file a complaint with the Department of Technology (DoT) using their helpline number 14422.

related news

Once a police complaint is lodged, the DoT will identify your IMEI number and blacklist it. Once this is done, whoever is in possession of the phone, will not be able to access any mobile network using it, thereby rendering the handheld device redundant.

Even your cell phone operator will be able to blacklist your phone using the same IMEI number. Further details on how this would help to retrieve stolen phones will be available once the website goes live.

The CEIR will additionally be able to access the GSMA’s worldwide IMEI database and compare IMEI numbers to track down counterfeit handsets.

The GSMA is a global organisation for all cell phone operators and makers of gear and software, etc. This provision of international cooperation will help retrieve your handset from any part of the world in the future.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 13, 2019 06:42 pm

tags #IMEI number #mobile phone tracking

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.