From Nokia 8.1 to Galaxy M40: These are the best smartphones under Rs 20K

Samsung Galaxy M40 | Rs 19,990 | Snapdragon 675 SoC | 6GB RAM | 128GB Storage | 6.3-inch FHD+ LCD | 32MP + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera | 16MP Front Camera | The first phone on our list is the recently Samsung Galaxy M40. While the M40 doesn't adopt Samsung's AMOLED panel, it does feature the Infinity-O display that is found on the company's flagship S10 models. The M40 also boasts three cameras on the back and a 16-megapixel sensor on the front. The M40 is an excellent value for money buy, especially if you're not looking at the Realmes and Redmis of the world.