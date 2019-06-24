From Nokia 8.1 to Galaxy M40: These are the best smartphones under Rs 20K

Looking for a feature-heavy phone for under Rs 20,000? Here's the only list you need to see:- Carlsen Martin 1/9 Samsung Galaxy M40 | Rs 19,990 | Snapdragon 675 SoC | 6GB RAM | 128GB Storage | 6.3-inch FHD+ LCD | 32MP + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera | 16MP Front Camera | The first phone on our list is the recently Samsung Galaxy M40. While the M40 doesn't adopt Samsung's AMOLED panel, it does feature the Infinity-O display that is found on the company's flagship S10 models. The M40 also boasts three cameras on the back and a 16-megapixel sensor on the front. The M40 is an excellent value for money buy, especially if you're not looking at the Realmes and Redmis of the world. 2/9 Realme 3 Pro | Rs 15,999 | Snapdragon 710 AIE | 6GB RAM | 128GB Storage | 6.3-inch FHD+ LCD | 16MP + 5MP Rear Camera | 25MP Front Camera | The Realme 3 Pro is one of the best value-for-money handsets on our list. The latest Realme is the best in its lineup with a higher-end Snapdragon 710 SoC. It's worth noting that a 4GB/64GB variant of the Realme 3 Pro is available at Rs 13,999. 3/9 Vivo V15 | Rs 19,990 | MTK Helio P70 Processor | 6GB RAM | 64GB Storage | 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD | 12MP + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera | 32MP Front Camera | The Vivo V15 is one of the two smartphones on this list with no notch. Like its Pro sibling, the V15 also utilises a 32-megapixel pop-up camera for selfies. The Vivo V15 also boasts a triple rear camera set up and offers arguably the best camera performance in this range. The MediaTek processor on the V15 isn't as capable as the Snapdragon 675 or 710 chipset. 4/9 Motorola One Vision | Rs 19,999 | Samsung Exynos 9609 SoC | 4GB RAM | 128GB Storage | 6.3-inch FHD+ LCD | 48MP + 5MP Rear Camera | 25MP Front Camera | The Motorola One Vision packs a dual camera setup with a primary 48-megapixel camera that uses Quad-pixel technology to combine four photos to offer a high-res image. While we have a few reservations on the phone's hardware, this is an excellent phone if you're looking for a stock Android experience. Great software and decent hardware make the Moto One Vision a value for money buy in 2019. 5/9 Samsung Galaxy A50 | Rs 18,490 | Samsung Exynos 9610 | 4GB RAM | 64GB Storage | 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED | 25MP + 5MP + 8MP Rear Camera | 25MP Front Camera | The Galaxy A50 is the only smartphone on the list with an OLED display. The OLED panel on the A50 ensures an immersive viewing experience. The A50's big battery, excellent screen and triple rear camera setup make it an excellent choice for an under Rs 20,000 smartphone. 6/9 Oppo F11 Pro | Rs 20,900 | MediaTek Helio P70 | 6GB RAM | 64GB Storage | 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD | 48MP + 5MP Rear Camera | 16MP Front Camera | The Oppo F11 Pro may exceed the 20K budget, but Amazon also offers Rs 1,500 Cashback on users with ICICI credit and debit cards. There's also a non-Pro version of this phone, but if you're working with a 20K budget, it's worth going for the F11 Pro. 7/9 Nokia 8.1 | Rs 18,298 | Snapdragon 710 | 4GB RAM | 64GB Storage | 6.18-inch FHD+ LCD | 12MP + 13MP Rear Camera | 20MP Front Camera | The Nokia 8.1 is an excellent mid-range handset. The 8.1 features an excellent combination of decent hardware and good software, giving users a stock Android experience. The Nokia 8.1 is the most underrated phone on our list and is more than worth considering. 8/9 Xiaomi Poco F1 | Rs 17,999 | Snapdragon 845 | 6GB RAM | 64GB Storage | 6.18-inch FHD+ LCD | 12MP + 5MP Rear Camera | 20MP Front Camera | The Poco F1 is a pretty solid handset even by today's standards. Although the camera setup and design on the Poco F1 may not be up to the mark, performance stands out at this price range. The Snapdragon 845 chipset makes the Poco F1 perfect for gaming and multitasking. 9/9 Huawei P30 Lite | Rs 19,990 | Kirin 710 | 4GB RAM | 128GB Storage | 6.15-inch FHD+ LCD | 24MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera | 32MP Front Camera | The P30 Lite debuts as Huawei's budget alternative. The P30 Lite might easily have one of the best cameras on this list. However, we have a few reservations about the last-gen Kirin 710 SoC. What you get with the P30 Lite is a good camera and a premium design on a budget. First Published on Jun 24, 2019 04:55 pm