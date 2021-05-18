From ‘no mask no entry’ rule to house-to-house surveys, here is how states are tackling COVID-19 in rural areas

As the COVID wave gradually shifts to rural areas, several states are gearing up to check its spread through self-proclaimed lockdowns by Panchayati Raj institutions. (Representational image)

As the COVID wave gradually shifts to rural areas, several states are gearing up to check its spread through self-proclaimed lockdowns by Panchayati Raj institutions, creating a database of migrants and providing free online medical consultation to the sick.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his meeting with field officials from states and districts, on May 18, also emphasised the need to protect India's villages against the second wave of COVID-19.

The initiatives taken by states are in consultation with the Centre. The Ministry of Panchayati Raj has also issued advisories to states towards management of COVID-19 at the village level and requested states to take effective actions to respond to the spread of the pandemic in rural areas.

Here is how different states are tackling the spread of the virus in rural areas:

Karnataka:

The Karnataka government modified its strategies to curb the spread of the virus in smaller states and districts. The state, which is one of the worst hit in the country is seeing a significant caseload from rural areas, as compared to the capital city, Bengaluru.

Therefore, now in rural areas home isolation for COVID positive patients will not be permitted, according to this report in NDTV. COVID care centres are to be set up at the Primary Health Centre level and also at schools, hostels, marriage halls, as required.

House to house surveys will be conducted with rapid antigen tests and every district hospital will permanently have 100 ICU beds. There will also be an increase in oxygenated beds, oxygen generators and oxygen bottling plants across districts.

Gujarat:

In Gujarat, there is an imposition of self-proclaimed lockdown by Panchayati Raj institutions. Some other initiatives include door-to-door surveillance using pulse oximeter, temperature guns and antigen test kits and setting up of gram yoddha samiti in villages for supporting families of patients.

Himachal Pradesh :

In the state an 'eSanjeevani OPD' has been set up for providing free online medical consultation to sick people.

Assam:

Assam has created a migrant database capturing the return of migrants in panchayats both from within and outside the state.

Kerala:

The state has launched a Kudumbashree Community Network - a joint programme of the Government of Kerala implemented through Community Development Societies of poor women, serving as the community wing of local governments. Kerala has also started a transportation plan by providing ambulances in each gram panchayat to support the health system besides providing two-chambered cars and auto-rickshaws for the needy.

Haryana:

Periodic awareness programmes, setting up of village monitoring committee and specific quarantine/isolation centres for migrant labourers have been set up in Haryana.

Andhra Pradesh:

The state announced the formulation of the Corona Kattadi (monitoring) Committee and gram panchayats in the states have passed resolutions of "No mask no entry", besides initiating proactive sanitation and door-to-door surveillance.

Uttar Pradesh:

Village 'nigrani samiti' have been set up in all gram panchayats with a focus on promoting cleanliness.

Uttrakhand:

Uttarakhand has set up village monitoring committees (VMC) and formation of block response team at the block level to ensure and monitor proper deliverables. A 24x7 help desk system has also been set up by the directorate of Panchayati Raj in the state.

West Bengal:

West Bengal is undertaking an awareness programme in panchayats with the help of NGOs and self-help groups and is enabling safe operations of local markets/haats, besides smooth distribution of food grains to the poor under PDS.

Madhya Pradesh:

Containment zones have been set up in villages with a high rate of infections and villages have been divided into Red, Orange and Green zones based on the number of active COVID patients. Control rooms have also been established at the block, district and state level.

Maharashtra:

Maharashtra has initiated 'My Family My Responsibility' awareness campaign and formed Corona Prevention Committee, besides carrying out door-to-door surveillance.

Bihar:

Drive for mask distribution among all families in villages and local procurement of masks to promote employment has been initiated in the state.

Arunachal Pradesh:

Arunachal Pradesh has issued advisories to all district commissioners on the widespread sanitisation of public places, formulation of village monitoring committees and initiation of community involvement and awareness programmes.

Punjab:

In Punjab, village monitoring committees (VMC) have been set up in each village, which is also organising 'thikri pehras' to ensure night curfew is not violated.

Rajasthan:

In Rajasthan, medical kits are being distributed daily in many rural areas.