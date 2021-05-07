From May 10, RT-PCR negative certificate mandatory to enter Goa: HC

Representative image (AP).

Goa is in throes of an unprecedented Covid crisis, with the highest single-day infections recorded on Thursday (3,869 new cases and 58 deaths) and the Covid test positivity report crossing the 50% mark.

The High Court (HC) has directed the state government to insist that anyone entering Goa on or after May 10 produce a Covid negative certificate, issued up to 72 hours prior. State chief minister Dr Pramod Sawant said Thursday that the state government will file an affidavit before the HC on the Covid negative certificate issue.

A four-day lockdown in Goa concluded on May 3, but the state government imposed additional restrictions till May 10, 2021, after the village panchayats started imposing ‘lockdown’ within their own jurisdiction. At the time of writing, the state government has not made any decision regarding total lockdown in the state.

Country’s highest test positivity rate

On Thursday, Goa’s recorded 3,869 new Covid infections - the highest since the pandemic began - and the positivity rate shot to 51.46% - the highest ever for the state.

The positivity percentage is a huge jump from 41% between April 21 and May 4, 2021, and 26% between April 8 and April 21, 2021. Even at 41%, Goa had recorded the country’s highest Covid test positivity rate during April 21 and May 4, 2021. In comparison, while the national average stood at 21.4% during this period; it was 32% in Delhi, 14.6% in Uttar Pradesh, 8.5% in Punjab, with the lowest being 5% in Assam.

ESG cancels film shoot permits

On Thursday afternoon, the Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG) cancelled all permits given to film/television (TV) production units in Goa. Headed by the chief minister, ESG is the sole authority to issue shoot permits in Goa.

“Around mid-March when Maharashtra banned film/television shoots, dozens of production units moved to Goa. Officially, 12 films and television serials were being shot in Goa until Thursday, including the highly popular Kumkum Bhagya, Apna Time Bhi Aayega, Tujh Se Hai Raabta. Unofficially, 10 others were shooting in Goa, including Marathi music reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa,” line producer Antonio Costa (C&T Entertainment Xs) told Moneycontrol.com.

As soon as the ESG directive came into effect on Thursday at 1 pm, all shoots were stopped. By the end of the day, the television serial crews were packing to move to Daman & Diu where no such restrictions have been imposed yet while the film units had decided to return home, Costa said.

Line producer Shiva Naik is actually grateful for the crew-migration that began after the end of the first lockdown in 2020. “Between June 2020 and March 2021, at least 250 films were shot in Goa, providing huge employment opportunities to locals and ancillary verticals. Film units were a boon for Goa, it is the television units that create chaos,” Naik, who only handles film line production, said.

19 high-risk areas identified

The preventive and social medicine wing of Goa Medical College has identified 19 Covid high-risk areas in the state - Corlim Industrial Estate, Alto Betim, Tisca, Fontainhas, Parra, Miramar, Carona, Anjuna, Baga, Usgao (in North Goa) and Shiroda, Sanguem, Quela, Zuarinagar, Quepem, Cuncolim, Verna, Onda, and Durbhat in South Goa.

Government, media, bank employees accorded frontline worker status

In a much-awaited decision, the state government on Monday, granted frontline worker status to state and Central government employees, bank and media personnel, those engaged in provision of telecommunication and internet services as certified by the director of information and technology. Those working in care homes meant for widows, senior citizens, children with disabilities were also granted this status. Under the new status, they will get preference in the vaccination drive in both the 18-44 and above 45 age groups.

HC passes new orders

Rapping the state government for inadequate handling of the Covid crisis, the High Court has directed the state government to provide police protection to hospitals and wards; provide details about the purchase of 200 ventilators which the state government had assured it would do in March 2020; indicate the status of testing facilities, supply of essential medicine and vaccination drive for the 18-45 age group. The High Court has also ordered the state government to indicate in its affidavit whether facility for buffer stock of oxygen is in place as directed by the Supreme Court.

Panchayats impose their own ‘lockdown’

With the surge in new infections and deaths, local village panchayats have imposed curbs and restrictions within their own jurisdiction.

Taleigao Village Panchayat has ordered closure of all shops, banks, markets and vendors by 1 pm; fair price shops, takeaway homemade food, restaurants will be open between 6.30 am and 1 pm; restrictions will be in force until May 15.

Usgao Panchayat’s lockdown, which began on Friday, will be in force till May 14. During this period, essential commodities will be available only between 8 am and 11 am.

Valpoi Municipal Council has curbed movement and services from May 7 to May 20, while in Penha de Franca, the restrictions imposed on May 2 will end on May 9.

“A four-day lockdown served no purpose. Porvorim that falls within our Panchayat’s purview is one of the worst affected and there have been 70 deaths during the second wave. As such, we had to impose curbs regarding commercial and religious establishments as well as shops selling essentials. All shops will only function between 7 am and 11 am,” Swapnil Chodankar, sarpanch of Penha de Franca Village Panchayat, told Moneycontrol.com. No decision has been made yet about extension of curbs in Penha de Franca after May 9.