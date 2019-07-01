From LG W30 to Galaxy M20: Our five top picks among smartphones below Rs 10,000

LG W30 | Rs 9,999 | MediaTek Helio P22 | 3GB/32GB | HD+ LCD | Rear - 12MP + 13MP + 2MP | Front -16MP | 4,000 mAh | The recently launched LG W30 is the only one on our list that offers a triple camera setup. The W30 also gets a decent battery capacity, runs on the latest Android Pie and does do quite well in the design area with a teardrop notch that can be customised. However, the performance was one of the most disappointing aspects of the W30. The MediaTek Helio P22 processor won’t be able to surpass performance on a Snapdragon 630 SoC, little alone the Snapdragon 632, which is the minimum requirement even on a budget phone.