From LG W30 to Galaxy M20: Our five top picks among smartphones below Rs 10,000

If you're working with a strict Rs 10,000 budget, these are the best phones you can buy. Carlsen Martin 1/5 Redmi Y3 2019 | Rs 9,999 | Snapdragon 632 | 3GB/32GB | HD+ LCD | Rear - 12MP + 2MP | Front -32MP | 4,000 mAh | The Redmi Y3 is the only one on our list to pack a 32-megapixel selfie camera, which is quite the achievement at this price point. The Y3 also gets excellent camera performance at the back and a teardrop notch to maximise screen real estate. Strong battery life, good camera quality and decent performance make the Redmi Y3 a good pick if you’re working with a 10K budget. If you do have a thousand rupees more, then the Redmi 7S is a far better pick and really knocks it out of the park with a 48-megapixel camera and Snapdragon 675 SoC. 2/5 Galaxy M20 | Rs 9,990 | Exynos 7904 | 3GB/32GB | FHD+ LCD | Rear - 13MP + 5MP | Front -8MP | 5,000 mAh | If you use your smartphone primarily for entertainment in the form of YouTube, Netflix, etc.; then the Galaxy M20 is the perfect handset for you. The M20 packs a 6.3-inch FHD+ (2340x1080) display with 409 ppi and Dolby Atmos 360 surround sound. The M20 also gets a massive 5,000 mAh battery capacity with 15W fast charging support. The Galaxy 20 is the best overall smartphone on our list, offering a bit of everything without much compromise. 3/5 Realme U1 | Rs 8,999 | MediaTek Helio P70 | 3GB/32GB | FHD+ LCD | Rear - 13MP + 2MP | Front -25MP | 3,500 mAh | While the Realme 3 was a contender for this list, the U1 was the best choice. In terms of performance, the Realme U1’s MediaTek P70 processor is pretty much the equivalent to a Snapdragon 660 SoC. The U1 also gets a 6.3-inch FHD+ (2340x1080) display with 409 ppi, which can easily match the one on Samsung’s M20. The battery is one area where the U1 may fall short, but other than that it is an excellent phone for a 10K budget. 4/5 LG W30 | Rs 9,999 | MediaTek Helio P22 | 3GB/32GB | HD+ LCD | Rear - 12MP + 13MP + 2MP | Front -16MP | 4,000 mAh | The recently launched LG W30 is the only one on our list that offers a triple camera setup. The W30 also gets a decent battery capacity, runs on the latest Android Pie and does do quite well in the design area with a teardrop notch that can be customised. However, the performance was one of the most disappointing aspects of the W30. The MediaTek Helio P22 processor won’t be able to surpass performance on a Snapdragon 630 SoC, little alone the Snapdragon 632, which is the minimum requirement even on a budget phone. 5/5 Honor 9N | Rs 9,999 | Kirin 659 | 4GB/64GB | FHD+ LCD | Rear - 13MP + 2MP | Front -16MP | 3,000 mAh | A small battery capacity might just be the only downfall of the Honor 9N. The phone’s FHD+ display is far better than what Xiaomi and LG are offering at this price point, while the camera has always been a strong area for Honor. The Kirin 659 octa-core processor coupled with 4GB of RAM, also promises decent performance. The Honor 9N works on several levels and is an excellent pick for a 10K budget. First Published on Jul 1, 2019 06:23 pm