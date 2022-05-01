English
    From Hindi imposition to Donald Trump's fear of 'flying fruit': The world this week in 5 cartoons

    Check out how cartoonists have illustrated key developments this week.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 01, 2022 / 04:14 PM IST
    Donald Trump has become the fodder for comedians and late night show hosts after he revealed that he was fearful of protesters throwing “dangerous” fruit at him. (Image credit: @AnnTelnaes/Twitter)

    Donald Trump has become the fodder for comedians and late night show hosts after he revealed that he was fearful of protesters throwing “dangerous” fruit at him. (Image credit: @AnnTelnaes/Twitter)


    This week saw Hindi continuing to spark debates in India, among politicians and actors while people in the US try to decipher why former President is afraid of being struck by flying tomatoes.

    In Russia, President Vladimir continues the assault on Ukraine with Kremlin propaganda taking the centrestage while the French welcomed Emmanuel Macron as President for a second term.

    Here's a look at how the events unfolded, in cartoons:

    Alien language

    In the wake of a Twitter spat between actors Ajay Devgn and Kichcha Sudeep over the use of Hindi, Uttar Pradesh Minister Sanjay Nishad stepped in to say that that people who did not speak the language should leave India.

    "Those who want to live in India should love Hindi. If you don't love Hindi, it will be assumed that you are a foreigner or are linked to foreign powers. We respect regional languages, but this country is one, and as India Constitution says that India is 'Hindustan' which means a place for Hindi speakers," Nishad, who leads the BJP-allied Nishad Party had said.

    Cartoonist Satish Acharya decided to focus on how not being a supporter of Hindi can make people "foreigners" in their own country.

    Fruity threat

    In the US, Donald Trump has become the fodder for comedians and late night show hosts after he revealed that he was fearful of protesters throwing “dangerous” fruit at him.

    The revelation came during the former president’s testimony to attorneys representing protesters suing over their violent removal from a Trump campaign rally in 2015.

    According to the transcript, when asked about his statement to the crowd that “If you see someone getting ready to throw a tomato, just knock the crap out of them, would you,” Trump replied: “It’s very dangerous stuff. You can get killed with those things.

    “We were threatened,” the former President added. “They were going to throw fruit. We were threatened. We had a threat.

    Trump also said: “I wanted to have people be ready because we were put on alert that they were going to do fruit.”

    This was fodder enough for cartoonist Ann Telnaes too.

    'Continue wearing masks'
    As Russia continues the assault on Ukraine, countries like Britain has accused "Russian troll factory" of "plaguing social media with Kremlin propaganda". Meanwhile, a survey conducted in Russia suggested that most Russians --amplified by Russia’s state-run media -- at least passively support the war and accept Putin’s account of Moscow’s military action.

    That's what Mike Luckovich dedicated his cartoon to.



    The power of 65

    Emmanuel Macron just won his second term as the President of France, but the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo did not seem too thrilled about it. Ahead of the elections, Macron’s had pledged to shake-up the country's complicated pensions system and change the retirement age to 65 from 62.

    Pest control
    UK's The Spectator published a cheeky take on the country's rodent problem and its growing list of problems with its bureaucrats. Starting with PM Boris Johnson's partygate to allegations against Indian-origin finance minister Rishi Sunak who has reportedly avoided up to about £20 million in UK tax.

    Check out more pieces from our editorial cartoons series:

    Read more: Netflix plunge, mask mandate reversal in US: The week in 5 cartoons from around the world

    Read more: Russia-Ukraine war to backbreaking inflation: The world this week in 5 cartoons

     



    Tags: #Boris Johnson #Donald Trump #Emmanuel Macron #Hindi #Rishi Sunak #Russia #Ukraine #Vladimir Putin
    first published: May 1, 2022 03:55 pm
