From high-end to affordable smartphones: Amazon Prime Day has a handset for every budget

If you’re looking to buy a smartphone, there’s no better time than the present as Amazon’s biggest Prime Day sale gets on the way. From the big brands like Samsung and Huawei to budget brands like Realme and Honor, several handsets are getting big price cuts along with other special offers.

So, let’s take a look at some of the best smartphone deals in store for Indian consumers during Prime Day 2019.

The Honor 30 Pro gets a huge price cut, moving from Rs 71,990 to Rs 63,990. And if that doesn’t convince you, Huwaei is also giving away a free Watch GT worth Rs 11,999 free with the P30 Pro. While the P30 Pro is up to date with performance standards for 2019, the ‘camera’ on this handset is easily one of the best you can get on a smartphone. The P30 Pro is undoubtedly one of the best flagship smartphones you can buy.

The Rs 8K discount on the P30 Pro might easily be the best deal during Amazon’s Prime Day sale, there are several other smartphones launching during the sale and older handsets debuting at their lowest prices ever.

Samsung’s Galaxy M30 and older A8 Star will start from Rs 13,990 and Rs 17,790, respectively. The Huawei P30 Lite also gets a Rs 2K discount going from Rs 19,990 to Rs 17,990. Budget smartphones like the Nokia 5.1, Honor 8C, Galaxy M10, and Realme U1 to name a few, will debut at the lowest prices during the Amazon’s big sale.

Several flagship handsets from 2018 like the LG V40 ThinQ, OnePlus 6T, and Huawei Mate 20 Pro are also getting huge discounts.

Several manufacturers are launching handsets in different finishes during Prime Day 2019 – LG W30 Aurora Green, OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue, Oppo F11 Pro Waterfall Gray, and Galaxy M40 Cocktail Orange.

Indian consumers will also be able to take advantage of additional exchange offers and No Cost EMI payment option on a wide range of smartphones throughout Amazon’s big Prime Day sale.