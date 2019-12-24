From gaumutra to keys: Here's what Bengaluru ordered on Swiggy Go this year

Not only is India a gastronome’s paradise, but every Indian is quite the foodie, especially when it comes to the delectable, desi dishes. But food delivery giant Swiggy's annual report has confirmed that Indians have an appetite for more than just food.

The aggregator's special pick-up and delivery service Swiggy Go, available only in Bengaluru at the moment, saw several peculiar delivery requests coming in. From gaumutra (cow urine), bike keys, rent receipt to temple prasadam, Swiggy delivery executives had to keep many such unusual requests made by their customers.

According to Swiggy's year-ender report, within the month of September (when the service was launched) to October, documents, clothes, dabbas, keys, helmets, phones, laptop chargers, and spectacles turned out to be the most delivered items.

The report says that one of their delivery partners even had to travel 38-long kilometers to deliver bike keys to a person. And if you find this bizarre, you've got to hear about some of the weirdest items handed over by the executives.

One person in Bengaluru ordered papaya leaves for a dengue patient within days of the service launching in the megacity and soon, delivering unusual things became the order of the day for them.

Temple prasad, wigs, oxygen machines, hand-pressed manual water pump, aux cable, and rent receipt were some such artifacts worth a mention.