From gamers to business professionals: Here are the best laptops to suit your lifestyle

For enthusiast gaming | HP Omen X 2S | In terms of best price-per-rupee, the HP Omen X 2S is quite literally the best enthusiast gaming laptop on the market. The Omen's 9th Gen Core i7 coupled with an Nvidia RTX 2070 graphics card will make gaming on this machine a non-issue. HP's improved cooling system on the new Omen X 2S will ensure minimal thermal throttling. This gaming laptop also features two displays – a 15.6-inch 144Hz IPS LCD and a second 6-inch 1080p touchscreen panel above the keyboard. The Omen is a great value buy for enthusiast gamers looking for the best deal. Another strong recommendation for enthusiast gamers is the Asus ROG Strix Scar III. While Scar III doesn't have two displays, it rocks a 240Hz refresh rate and a similar spec sheet to the Omen X 2S.