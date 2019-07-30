From gamers to business professionals: Here are the best laptops to suit your lifestyle

Unable to zero in on a laptop for yourself? Here are our top picks according to usage. Carlsen Martin 1/5 For creative professionals | HP Envy x360 | The HP Envy x360 aims to find the right balance between performance and portability. This device caters to the needs of everyday computing, entertainment and is an excellent option for professionals in advanced creative fields. The Envy x360 is powered by AMD's Ryzen 5 2500 CPU and Radeon Vega 8 integrated graphics. The x360 is a well-rounded solution for everyday professionals. 2/5 For students | Acer Aspire 3 | The Acer Aspire 3 is perfectly designed for everyday computing. The Aspire 3 sports a capable quad-core Ryzen APU (2500U) backed by 8GB of RAM, engineered for smooth multitasking and excellent performance. Acer claims the Aspire 3 offer up to 9 hours of battery life on a single charge, but we'd advise you take those claims with a pinch of salt. Additionally, the device is lightweight and features an excellent edge-to-edge display. 3/5 For gamers| MSI GL63 | The MSI Gaming GL63 is the only one of its kind available for under Rs 1 lakh in India. The Intel Core i7-8750H processor coupled with the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU make this MSI laptop the best for E-sports gaming. The CPU and GPU will easily output 120 frames per second on E-sports titles allowing you to take full use of the 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, running AAA titles on medium and high settings (Depending on the game) will also offer more-than playable frame rates. 4/5 For business use| LG Gram | The LG Gram is one of the best mainstream business laptops available in the market. Although it is a bit on the heavy side, it is a fair compromise for the specs you're getting. The Gram provides up to 20 hours of battery life on a single full charge, making it an excellent choice for business power users. The laptop also features a premium design with a snappy keyboard. 5/5 For enthusiast gaming | HP Omen X 2S | In terms of best price-per-rupee, the HP Omen X 2S is quite literally the best enthusiast gaming laptop on the market. The Omen's 9th Gen Core i7 coupled with an Nvidia RTX 2070 graphics card will make gaming on this machine a non-issue. HP's improved cooling system on the new Omen X 2S will ensure minimal thermal throttling. This gaming laptop also features two displays – a 15.6-inch 144Hz IPS LCD and a second 6-inch 1080p touchscreen panel above the keyboard. The Omen is a great value buy for enthusiast gamers looking for the best deal. Another strong recommendation for enthusiast gamers is the Asus ROG Strix Scar III. While Scar III doesn't have two displays, it rocks a 240Hz refresh rate and a similar spec sheet to the Omen X 2S. First Published on Jul 30, 2019 12:35 pm