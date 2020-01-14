From folding to circular phones, CES 2020 saw exciting new smartphone concepts

These are our picks of the best smartphones at CES 2020 Carlsen Martin 1/8 TCL Foldable Phone | The foldable PC took centre stage at CES 2020, but TCL brought its own version of the foldable smartphone to the show front. Unlike other foldable handsets, the TLC’s foldable phone is pretty thick with noticeable bezels on either side. The phone doesn’t have an external display and only folds inwards. TCL’s folding phone sports a 7.2-inch screen and quad-camera setup. While this prototype phone is still far from being ready to market, it does show immense potential for the future of foldable smartphones. Considering TCL prides itself on delivering affordable devices. it is safe to assume that TCL’s phone won’t follow the same pricing formula as the Moto Razr, Huawei Mate X and Galaxy Fold 2/8 Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite and S10 Lite | While TVs and an 'Artificial Human' were the key attractions at the Samsung booth at CES 2020, the South Korean giant also brought two new handsets to the show. One of the reasons why the latest Samsung devices have so much potential is because they arrive as the company’s first flagship killers. Both the Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite follow the same formula that has brought OnePlus so much success in the past. The Note 10 Lite and S10 Lite offer flagship specs at premium mid-range prices. The devices feature triple camera setups, Super AMOLED displays and large battery capacities 3/8 Coolpad Legacy 5G | Another OEM to showcase a 5G smartphone at CES 2020 was Coolpad. The Chinese smartphone maker debuted the new Coolpad Legacy 5G, which arrives as a mid-range 5G-enabled handset. At just $360 (around Rs 25,500), the device will be one of the cheapest 5G smartphones available in Western markets when it arrives in Q2 2020. The Coolpad Legacy 5G features a Snapdragon 765G SoC that packs an integrated 5G modem 4/8 Teracube One | The Teracube One is not the best smartphone. In fact, it is downright ordinary. But the company is offering up some interesting policies that may spark interest from consumers. In terms of specs, the Teracube One features a dated MediaTek Helio P60 chipset, a 3,300 mAh battery, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. But the crowdfunded device offers a four-year worldwide warranty, provided a user covers shipping cost outside the US. If you damage your phone by accident, including breaking the screen, you can get it replaced for a $39 (around Rs 2,600) fee. Teracube will also replace the battery for free, if it degrades below a certain level during the four-year warranty period 5/8 Cat S32 | This smartphone is designed with durability and convenience in mind. The Cat S32 offers IP68 rating for water and dust resistance and is MIL-SPEC 810G compliant for vibrations and shocks. The IP68 rating allows the phone to be submerged in 1.5mm of water up to 35 minutes, while Cat has also drop tested the phone from 1.8m on to steel. The S32 supports Wi-Fi calling, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, CAT 6 LTE speeds VoLTE, and features a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone can also be used with gloves or wet fingers and packs a 13-megapixel rear camera and 5-megapixel selfie camera. The Cat S32 is designed for users working in extreme conditions 6/8 OnePlus Concept One | OnePlus brought its first concept phone to its first-ever consumer electronics show. The highlight of the OnePlus Concept One phone was its disappearing rear camera setup. The phone used for this concept is a new McLaren Edition OnePlus 7T Pro with cameras covered by a glass that can turn opaque, transparent or semi-transparent. As far as functionality is concerned, the device features a standard electrochromic glass setup. The electrochromic glass also functions as a neutral density filter for the camera. The glass on OnePlus’ concept phone changes opacity in 0.7 seconds 7/8 TCL 10 Series | A foldable phone wasn’t the only TCL handset on display at CES 2020. The company also launched its 10 series smartphones, including an affordable 5G device. TCL promises that none of the smartphones in the new lineup – TCL 10 5G, TCL 10 Pro and TCL 10L – will exceed $400 (about Rs 28,500). The highlights of TCL’s 10 series include a quad-camera setup and a premium design. While we have seen several affordable 5G handsets from Xiaomi, Vivo and Realme, the TCL 10 5G will be the first affordable handset confirmed for western markets 8/8 Cyrcle Phone | ‘Bigger and better’ seems to be the theme of modern phones. The first iPhone featured a 3.5-inch display. Fast-forward to today and you have foldable phones with screens surpassing the 7-inch mark. However, at CES 2020, one smartphone broke from tradition to offer a smaller form factor and a new design. The Cyrcle is a compact handset that looks more like a make-up mirror than a smartphone. The device sports a 3.4-inch circular display with a 13-megapixel camera, dual SIM support and runs on Android 9. Although just in its prototype phase, it remains to be seen if this new form factor actually works in real-world scenarios First Published on Jan 14, 2020 01:13 pm