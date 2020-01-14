From folding to circular phones, CES 2020 saw exciting new smartphone concepts

Teracube One | The Teracube One is not the best smartphone. In fact, it is downright ordinary. But the company is offering up some interesting policies that may spark interest from consumers. In terms of specs, the Teracube One features a dated MediaTek Helio P60 chipset, a 3,300 mAh battery, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. But the crowdfunded device offers a four-year worldwide warranty, provided a user covers shipping cost outside the US. If you damage your phone by accident, including breaking the screen, you can get it replaced for a $39 (around Rs 2,600) fee. Teracube will also replace the battery for free, if it degrades below a certain level during the four-year warranty period