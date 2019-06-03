From flagship to affordable: Here are the best smartphones that fit every budget

Best Flagship Killer | Asus Zenfone 6 | While the OnePlus 7 seems like an excellent contender for flagship killer, but it doesn’t do enough to stand out from the previous OnePlus 6T, which is why the Zenfone 6 offers a more 2019 flagship experience. The Zenfone 6 features 2019-grade hardware with a rear camera module that flips forward. The only compromise on the Zenfone 6 lies in its LCD screen. You can get all the details about the Zenfone 6 here.