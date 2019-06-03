App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2019 04:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

From flagship to affordable: Here are the best smartphones that fit every budget

Looking to buy a smartphone? Then this is the only thing you need to read. We've picked the best from the latest available phones that fit your budget.

Carlsen Martin
Best Flagship Smartphone | Huwaei P30 Pro | The P30 Pro is packed with top-of-the-line features. Apart from the best camera setup seen on a smartphone, the P30 Pro offers so much more in terms of performance, battery life and utility. Checkout all the details of this ultimate flagship handset here.
1/7

Best Flagship Smartphone | Huwaei P30 Pro | The P30 Pro is packed with top-of-the-line features. Apart from the best camera setup seen on a smartphone, the P30 Pro offers so much more in terms of performance, battery life and utility. Check out all the details of this ultimate flagship handset here.
Most Affordable Flagship | OnePlus 7 Pro | The most premium OnePlus handset features a 6.67-inch QHD+ 'Fluid AMOLED' curved display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, HDR10+ support, Universal Flash Storage (UFS) 3.0 storage option and a triple rear camera setup. There’s a lot to like about the new OnePlus 7 Pro; check it out in our full review.
2/7

Most Affordable Flagship | OnePlus 7 Pro | The most premium OnePlus handset features a 6.67-inch QHD+ 'Fluid AMOLED' curved display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, HDR10+ support, Universal Flash Storage (UFS) 3.0 storage option and a triple rear camera setup. There’s a lot to like about the new OnePlus 7 Pro; check it out in our full review.
Best Flagship Killer | Asus Zenfone 6 | While the OnePlus 7 seems like an excellent contender for flagship killer, but it doesn’t do enough to stand out from the previous OnePlus 6T, which is why the Zenfone 6 offers a more 2019 flagship experience. The Zenfone 6 features 2019-grade hardware with a rear camera module that flips forward. The only compromise on the Zenfone 6 lies in its LCD screen. You can get all the details about the Zenfone 6 here.
3/7

Best Flagship Killer | Asus Zenfone 6 | While the OnePlus 7 seems like an excellent contender for flagship killer, but it doesn’t do enough to stand out from the previous OnePlus 6T, which is why the Zenfone 6 offers a more 2019 flagship experience. The Zenfone 6 features 2019-grade hardware with a rear camera module that flips forward. The only compromise on the Zenfone 6 lies in its LCD screen. You can get all the details about the Zenfone 6 here.
Best Gaming Smartphone | Black Shark 2 | Xiaomi’s Black Shark 2 is a smartphone designed for enthusiast mobile gamers. It features over-the-top specs and customised cooling technology to offer an excellent gaming experience. Xiaomi also provides some gamer-friendly accessories for the Black Shark 2, which you can purchase separately. Get all the details on the Black Shark 2 <a href="https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/trends/xiaomi-launches-black-shark-2-gaming-smartphone-in-india-for-rs-40k-sale-starts-on-june-4-4027861.html" target="_blank">here</a>.
4/7

Best Gaming Smartphone | Black Shark 2 | Xiaomi’s Black Shark 2 is a smartphone designed for enthusiast mobile gamers. It features over-the-top specs and customised cooling technology to offer an excellent gaming experience. Xiaomi also provides some gamer-friendly accessories for the Black Shark 2, which you can purchase separately. Get all the details on the Black Shark 2 here.
Best Mid-range Smartphone | Vivo V15 Pro | The Vivo V15 Pro is an excellent mid-tier handset. The V15 Pro is one of the first mid-range smartphones to feature a pop-up selfie camera with a truly notch-free display. While the V15 Pro might not deliver on the power side with a sub-par processor, camera performance tends to stand out. Read our full V15 Pro review here.
5/7

Best Mid-range Smartphone | Vivo V15 Pro | The Vivo V15 Pro is an excellent mid-tier handset. The V15 Pro is one of the first mid-range smartphones to feature a pop-up selfie camera with a truly notch-free display. While the V15 Pro might not deliver on the power side with a sub-par processor, camera performance tends to stand out. Read our full V15 Pro review here.
Best Value for Money Smartphone | Realme 3 Pro | The Realme 3 Pro defies all logic bringing mid-tier performance at an affordable price range. The 3 Pro is equipped with a Snapdragon 710 processor, all-day battery life and a decent camera, all under Rs 15,000. To top it all off, the UI on the 3 Pro also offers a smart and stable experience. Checkout all the details about the Realme 3 Pro right here.
6/7

Best Value for Money Smartphone | Realme 3 Pro | The Realme 3 Pro defies all logic bringing mid-tier performance at an affordable price range. The 3 Pro is equipped with a Snapdragon 710 processor, all-day battery life and a decent camera, all under Rs 15,000. To top it all off, the UI on the 3 Pro also offers a smart and stable experience. Check out all the details about the Realme 3 Pro right here.
Most Affordable Smartphone | Redmi 7S | When it comes to affordability, it doesn’t get any better than the Redmi 7S. Xiaomi’s latest budget handset offers a 48-megapixel primary sensor at a Rs 10,000 price range. The other stellar features on the Redmi 7S are the Snapdragon 660 chipset, a 4,000 mAh battery capacity and QuickCharge 4.0 support. Get all the details about the Redmi 7S here.
7/7

Best Budget Smartphone | Redmi 7S | When it comes to affordability, it doesn’t get any better than the Redmi 7S. Xiaomi’s latest budget handset offers a 48-megapixel primary sensor at a Rs 10,000 price range. The other stellar features on the Redmi 7S are the Snapdragon 660 chipset, a 4,000 mAh battery capacity and QuickCharge 4.0 support. Get all the details about the Redmi 7S here.
First Published on Jun 3, 2019 04:58 pm

tags #Huawei #smartphones #Technology #Xiaomi

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.