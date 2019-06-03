From flagship to affordable: Here are the best smartphones that fit every budget

Looking to buy a smartphone? Then this is the only thing you need to read. We've picked the best from the latest available phones that fit your budget. Carlsen Martin 1/7 Best Flagship Smartphone | Huwaei P30 Pro | The P30 Pro is packed with top-of-the-line features. Apart from the best camera setup seen on a smartphone, the P30 Pro offers so much more in terms of performance, battery life and utility. Check out all the details of this ultimate flagship handset here. 2/7 Most Affordable Flagship | OnePlus 7 Pro | The most premium OnePlus handset features a 6.67-inch QHD+ 'Fluid AMOLED' curved display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, HDR10+ support, Universal Flash Storage (UFS) 3.0 storage option and a triple rear camera setup. There’s a lot to like about the new OnePlus 7 Pro; check it out in our full review. 3/7 Best Flagship Killer | Asus Zenfone 6 | While the OnePlus 7 seems like an excellent contender for flagship killer, but it doesn’t do enough to stand out from the previous OnePlus 6T, which is why the Zenfone 6 offers a more 2019 flagship experience. The Zenfone 6 features 2019-grade hardware with a rear camera module that flips forward. The only compromise on the Zenfone 6 lies in its LCD screen. You can get all the details about the Zenfone 6 here. 4/7 Best Gaming Smartphone | Black Shark 2 | Xiaomi’s Black Shark 2 is a smartphone designed for enthusiast mobile gamers. It features over-the-top specs and customised cooling technology to offer an excellent gaming experience. Xiaomi also provides some gamer-friendly accessories for the Black Shark 2, which you can purchase separately. Get all the details on the Black Shark 2 here. 5/7 Best Mid-range Smartphone | Vivo V15 Pro | The Vivo V15 Pro is an excellent mid-tier handset. The V15 Pro is one of the first mid-range smartphones to feature a pop-up selfie camera with a truly notch-free display. While the V15 Pro might not deliver on the power side with a sub-par processor, camera performance tends to stand out. Read our full V15 Pro review here. 6/7 Best Value for Money Smartphone | Realme 3 Pro | The Realme 3 Pro defies all logic bringing mid-tier performance at an affordable price range. The 3 Pro is equipped with a Snapdragon 710 processor, all-day battery life and a decent camera, all under Rs 15,000. To top it all off, the UI on the 3 Pro also offers a smart and stable experience. Check out all the details about the Realme 3 Pro right here. 7/7 Best Budget Smartphone | Redmi 7S | When it comes to affordability, it doesn’t get any better than the Redmi 7S. Xiaomi’s latest budget handset offers a 48-megapixel primary sensor at a Rs 10,000 price range. The other stellar features on the Redmi 7S are the Snapdragon 660 chipset, a 4,000 mAh battery capacity and QuickCharge 4.0 support. Get all the details about the Redmi 7S here. First Published on Jun 3, 2019 04:58 pm